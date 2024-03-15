Bo Nickal will be part of the legendary UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this coming April and the undefeated middleweight prospect doesn’t care what you think.

The upcoming UFC 300 card is being built like the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) event of all time. UFC CEO, Dane White, has done his best to bolster the entire card from top to bottom to ensure fight fans experience something they’ve never seen before. That is the greatest and most jam-packed MMA card in the history of the sport.

While some might bicker about the last-second main event booking of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill or the fact that UFC 300 doesn’t look that much better than last weekend’s UFC 299, there’s no denying that April’s card is an all-time great one. The results will have to speak for themselves as to whether or not UFC 300 goes down as the greatest night of fights ever.

One matchup that fight fans are still upset about is the middleweight scrap between Nickal and unranked Cody Brundage. Nickal is undoubtedly one of the best prospects in MMA today and it makes sense to feature him at UFC 300, but the 185-pound clash somehow made it onto the PPV main card and fans are losing it. After all, Nickal is just 2-0 inside of the Octagon and he’s facing an opponent in Brundage who is a paltry 4-4.

Their frustrations are certainly warranted — especially when matchups like Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, and Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano are happening on the “Prelims” undercard — but Nickal doesn’t care what anyone thinks. In fact, the three-time NCAA Division I National Champion is happy to prove his doubters wrong.

Bo Nickal reacts to the drama surrounding him being on the #UFC300 main card:



“I like that it makes people mad. I should go to their job and when they get a raise I should be like ‘Boo! You don’t deserve it you bum.’



At the end of the day the decision was made because I… pic.twitter.com/dnUIeGYKbF — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 15, 2024

“I like that it makes people mad,” said Nickal via his YouTube channel (shown above). “I should go to their job and when they get a raise I should be like ‘Boo! You don’t deserve it you bum.’

“At the end of the day the decision was made because I probably sell more,” he continued. “More people wanna see me. They want to sell more PPVs so they put me on the PPV. It doesn’t really affect me, I get paid the same.”

What do you think? Is it really that big of a deal that Nickal is being featured on UFC 300’s main card? Was he supposed to decline the offer?

Let’s discuss!

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.