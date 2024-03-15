Disastrous UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins marred by trio of overweight fighters, heavy fines

The UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins took place earlier today in Las Vegas ... and they did not go well.

While the ESPN+ main card weighed in without issue, three fighters on the “Prelims” portion of the March 16 lineup — also on ESPN+ — came in overweight, with all three combatants drawing fines of 20 percent.

The penalty gets paid directly to their respective opponents.

Natan Levy (156.5) missed the lightweight mark for his showdown against Mike Davis (155). Similarly, Danny Silva (148.5) failed to come in on weight ahead of his Josh Culibao (146) bout at featherweight. Lastly, Chelsea Chandler (137) tipped heavy for her bantamweight battle opposite Josiane Nunes (135).

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance for non-title fights. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep Levy, Silva, and Chandler on weight. The good news is, all three fights will proceed as scheduled.

