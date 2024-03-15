Dana White-backed Callum Walsh not trying to be ‘the Conor McGregor of boxing’ ahead of MSG return on UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated WBC Silver Super Welterweight Champion Callum Walsh returns to the “sweet science” to throw hands opposite Dauren Yeleussinov at The Theatre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their 10-round showdown tops a UFC Fight Pass-streamed live card that gets underway TONIGHT (Fri., March 16, 2024) at 7 p.m. ET.

Just don’t call Callum “the Conor McGregor of boxing.”

“I’m very grateful to be able to do this at such a young age,” Walsh told TMZ Sports. “I’m trying to make my own path and do my own thing — I’m never trying to copy anybody or be like anyone. Everyone always says, ‘Oh you wanna be like the Conor McGregor of boxing’. I’m just trying to be Callum Walsh. I’m just trying to do my own thing, try make my own path. Leave my own legacy.”

The 23 year-old Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) made headlines for more than just his pugilistic prowess when he became the first boxer signed by UFC CEO Dana White, working alongside world-renowned trainer Freddie Roach and longtime promoter Tom Loeffler. Tonight’s fight against Yeleussinov (11-3-1, 1 KO) marks the second time “King” headlined The Theater.

“Callum has been a pleasure to work with,” Loeffler recently told The Ring. “His talent is exceptional and it’s no accident he was a six-time Irish National Amateur champion. We always thought his style was more suited for the professional ranks. Under the guidance of Freddie Roach, he has excelled thus far as a pro. He’s not afraid to fight anyone, as was the case in fighting (Ismael) Villarreal is his last fight. The level of competition he has faced is not full of blown-up records.”

