Face off! Tai Tuivasa stares down Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins

Heavyweight headliners Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura came face-to-face today at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 88 early (and official) weigh ins, just one day in front of their March 16 main event on ESPN+ from inside the promotions APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“There’s always pressure, but it’s no pressure I haven’t seen before,” Tuivasa told reporters at the UFC Vegas 88 media day (watch the video replay here). “I’ve been here before in my life and in fighting. My preparation has been good, so I’m relying on that. Marcin has been around for a long time – I’ve watched him for many years. He’s very experienced. I’m not going to be able to bring anything that he hasn’t seen before. I know his plan is to try to drag me through the rounds and then try to wear me down, I suppose. But this is the heavyweight division and I want to come down and come hard and try to get this job done.”

