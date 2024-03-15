 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Tai Tuivasa stares down Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Heavyweight headliners Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura came face-to-face today at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 88 early (and official) weigh ins, just one day in front of their March 16 main event on ESPN+ from inside the promotions APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get compete UFC Vegas 88 weigh in results and video here.

“There’s always pressure, but it’s no pressure I haven’t seen before,” Tuivasa told reporters at the UFC Vegas 88 media day (watch the video replay here). “I’ve been here before in my life and in fighting. My preparation has been good, so I’m relying on that. Marcin has been around for a long time – I’ve watched him for many years. He’s very experienced. I’m not going to be able to bring anything that he hasn’t seen before. I know his plan is to try to drag me through the rounds and then try to wear me down, I suppose. But this is the heavyweight division and I want to come down and come hard and try to get this job done.”

T-minus 24 hours.

HEAVYWEIGHT HOEDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 16, 2024, with a titanic tilt between Australian power puncher and master of the Shoey, Tai Tuivasa (14-6), and longtime 265-pound keeper of gates, Marcin Tybura (24-8), across five rounds of heavyweight action. In UFC Vegas 88’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Tar Heel “Butcher” Bryan Battle (10-2) looks to win his third straight at the expense of Congo “Ninja” Ange Loosa (10-3) in a high-stakes Welterweight scrap.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 88 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 88 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Tuivasa vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

