Rising boxing star Callum Walsh (10-0) remained undefeated last night (Fri., Mar. 15, 2024) live on UFC Fight Pass from inside The Theatre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the WBC Silver Super Welterweight Champion battered Dauren Yeleussinov (11-4-1) over the course of nine rounds before an eventual TKO finish.

Walsh, who is backed by UFC CEO Dana White, has been living up to his hype in recent appearances. The 23-year-old Irish prospect went 4-0 in 2023 with three impressive stoppages. “King” is hoping 2024 is just as successful and it all started with Friday night’s showdown at Hollywood Fight Nights.

The Irish fighter was in command of this fight from the opening bell. When he wasn’t beating Yeleussinov up from range with leaping power punches Walsh was finding success to the body. It was a display of everything he had and then some. Surprisingly, Yeleussinov hung in pocket for eight hard rounds, but the ninth round would ultimately be his demise.

Walsh moved inside along the ropes and into the corner to land a combination that looked to hurt Yeleussinov. The referee had already seen Yeleussinov absorb so much damage over the course of the fight so he was quick to step in. “King” walked away with the TKO stoppage and a perfect start to a promising 2024 campaign.

After the fight, White took to social media to congratulate the young fighter and callout his still-undefeated pro record. Check that out below along with full fight video highlights from Walsh vs. Yeleussinov:

King Callum Walsh making his way to the ring!!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/cl46AUL4IQ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

Callum teeing off in the second!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/LT0HTD1Jk4 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

Yeleussinov might not want to let too many more of those land#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/uaira0Ji39 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

Walsh landing to the body more and more#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/0FAtec7oPF — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

That left hand isn't missing much#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/I0necPULn3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

The final rounds are getting interesting for Yeleussinov#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/YyjkTEVy4G — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

AND WE'VE SEEN ENOUGH!!!



THE KING GETS IT DONE AGAIN!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/AFRbs1xaDa — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

June 7



Mark it down#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/VDoBCN8Gp1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 16, 2024

For complete ‘Walsh vs. Yeleussinov’ results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.