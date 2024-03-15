Live: UFC Vegas 88 early weigh ins video results | Tuivasa vs. Tybura

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 88 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between heavyweight hurters Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura. The action gets underway this Sat. night (March 16, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a welterweight co-headliner between 170-pound stalwarts Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which includes the light heavyweight showdown pitting Ovince Saint Preux opposite Kennedy Nzechukwu, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Tuivasa vs. Tybura” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 88 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 88 Main Card on ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Tai Tuivasa () vs. Marcin Tybura ()

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle () vs. Ange Loosa ()

205 lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux () vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu ()

145 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez () vs. Isaac Dulgarian ()

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad () vs. Macy Chiasson ()

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert () vs. Bryan Barberena ()

UFC Vegas 88 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Natan Levy () vs. Mike Davis ()

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes () vs. Chelsea Chandler ()

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho () vs. Ode Osbourne ()

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises () vs. Mitch Ramirez ()

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao () vs. Danny Silva ()

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim () vs. Cory McKenna ()

135 lbs.: Charalampos Grigoriou () vs. Chad Anheliger ()

