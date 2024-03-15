Marvin Vettori explains ‘freak accident’ that torpedoed UFC Vegas 90, delivers unsettling warning to ‘quiet little girl’

No. 5-ranked middleweight contender Marvin Vettori suffered a late injury and was forced to withdraw from his upcoming main event against Brendan Allen, previously scheduled for the UFC Vegas 90 fight card on Sat., April 6, 2024 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So what happened?

“I wanted to tell you firsthand because there’s a lot of sh*t on the internet, but I’m not going to fight on April 6, I got hurt,” Vettori explained on Instagram. “It was kind of a freak accident, and I can’t go into a fight hurt. It’s the first time I’m pulling out of any bout. Super sorry to all my fans, to everybody that was looking forward to seeing this fight happen. Trust me, I’m the first one that wanted this fight — I wanted to put my hands on this guy. You know at the same time sh*t happens and we gotta roll with it, nothing we can do but focus on recovering, as fast as I can, as best as I can and I’m gonna be back. This sh*t means everything to me. I’ve never pulled out of any of my fights, even in my amateur career. I can just tell you that I’ll be back stronger than ever and we’ll run it back.”

The 30 year-old Vettori (19-7-1) has not competed since his unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier last June.

“And now, to my f*cking opponent, it’s on,” Vettori continued. “You’re not gonna hide no more. I know I’m going to see you, either in the cage or not. I’ll see you around. I’m fed up with all your bullsh*t. You sit down in front of a computer and become Hulk, but when see me you’re like a quiet little girl, all smiles, trying to be nice. I punked you once already, you know that. You know I sat down and told you, you got knocked out twice by these two dudes. You know what happened over there, you funny looking thing, man. You look like you came out of a Griffin episode. It’s on. I’m your big shot. You’re going to beg me for another shot. I don’t give a f*ck about fighting you. I’m making you a favor. I’ll smash your face just because you look funny to me. That’s it, I’ll see you soon.”

No word yet on whether or not the promotion plans to reschedule this bout or send both fighters are their separate ways.