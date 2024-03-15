Conor McGregor is currently out on the road promoting his new movie Road House, which premieres March 21st on Prime Video. That doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about fighting.

During a UK premiere of the movie at The Curzon Mayfair, McGregor took some time from gabbing about Gyllenhaal and his debut acting experience to discuss his frustrations with the lack of movement in his MMA career. A lack of movement he continues to blame solely on the UFC.

“I’m wrapping up this tour, I’ve got the St. Paddy’s Day festivities coming up, and then I’m gonna get back and regroup,” he told The Mac Life. “I’m gonna test myself physical-wise on the treadmill and go about the McGregor Fast way and get myself right back.”

Related Cheeky McGregor Inspired By Arnie To Bare Backside

There’s something odd going on between McGregor and the UFC right now, with Dana White refusing to give a straight answer on why “The Notorious” hasn’t been booked yet. At one point, Mac was too rich. Who knew if he’d ever bother coming back to UFC? In another deflection, Dana said Conor wasn’t in training camp so they couldn’t offer him something.

“I had a camp in Cannes, the South of France, I had a camp in Dubai where I had world champions training with me where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date,” McGregor countered. “Then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop full-training for a while. Not stop training, I will always train, but stop full training and drinking a little back. I’m going to go back and regroup.”

Conor McGregor when asked about his return:



“I’m wrapping up this tour… I’m gonna get back and regroup. I’m gonna test myself physical wise… and get myself right back.



I had a camp in Cannes, I had a camp in Dubai where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date.… pic.twitter.com/er7FeNqD6A — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 14, 2024

McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC deal and you better believe the promotion wants him to re-sign before he fights his way to free agency. But slow-playing him on his return bout may just be the wedge that finally pushes Mac to re-think his relationship with the promotion.

In a press junket interview with BackstageOL, McGregor re-iterated his desire to fight at UFC 303 on June 29th.

“I’m hoping to get in [June],” he said. “You can tell your man Hunter [Campbell] that he needs to get in there and get the ball rolling. I’ve got this workload here — lot of press, lot of partying. After that I’m in fight camp, I’ve got my team here and we’re ready to go. So hopefully June 29th please, and we get going.”