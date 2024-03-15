Welcome to Midnight Mania!

I feel obligated to start this post with the simple declaration that I believe Jason Parillo to be one of the best boxing coaches in MMA. He’s a big part of the reason Michael Bisping became a world champion, helped grapplers like Luke Rockhold and Mackenzie Dern shore up the technical issues in their stand up, and definitely refined Marlon Vera’s hands by a significant degree. He’s trained everyone from Cris Cyborg to BJ Penn, and I cannot remember Parillo making any absurd statements and getting embroiled in any significant controversy.

All of which makes his Instagram post from earlier today more bizarre and surprising.

“Couldn’t be prouder of my fighter [Marlon Vera]!” Parillo wrote. “He competed for the UFC world title! Representing his country Ecuador and every hard working man that doesn’t give up! Chito 1-1 now with this kid! The kid got the decision and retained the title! Chito got the knock out in the first fight. With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder!”

For some context, Sean O’Malley dropped a master class on Marlon Vera’s face (watch highlights) over the weekend (March 9, 2024) at UFC 299.

At any rate, the first part of the post is normal, as Parillo supports his athlete and recognizes the accomplishment of fighting for a world title. Even pointing out that the record is tied is true, even if nobody is asking for any kind of rematch. Then, it goes completely off the rails with the whole “no clock” and “murder” part.

O’Malley didn’t leave the cage with a destroyed face. His hands and feet may have been sore from delivering the beating, but he didn’t seem incapable of continuing to beat the crap out of “Chito.” Even by Diaz brothers rules, it was a shutout win.

Fan reaction to the post was nearly universally negative. Fight fans wondered why Vera didn’t use his clinch and wrestling skills at all, or if anything could be done to address his slow starts. One fan also directly countered, “If there was no time clock Chito would be in a grave.”

It certainly doesn’t inspire hope that Vera will return drastically different whenever he heals up.

Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson appear to have settled their beef.

It’s great to have a positive update on the Mark Coleman situation. RIP Hammer!

Great news to start the day.



Per his Facebook page, Mark Coleman is responsive, talking and laughing with his family.



Mark says "I'm the happiest man in the world!", as he recalls saving his parents lives.



(h/t @JMurrayMMA) pic.twitter.com/qgG9s2XKrt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2024

damn man. dogs for life. pic.twitter.com/sFhkMzCZrO — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 14, 2024

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman’s family has set up a gofundme for medical costs. This man saved his parents from a house fire & is truly a hero. Please spread the word!https://t.co/RExT6AL7Rr — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) March 14, 2024

This should be a really fun Featherweight match up, both athletes are active and skilled. I foresee scrambles!

Lot of Twitter fingers from Sean Strickland as of late. The best way to get a title shot is go win a fight ...

You know I don't care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give izzy a rematch to alex after getting slept..



I lost a close decision that dana himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did.



That needs to be run back.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 13, 2024

By my count, this is the sixth time Cory Sandhagen has scored a 10-9 over Vera.

Thanks. CorySandhagenMMA on YT if you wanna sub to get better https://t.co/oJxNv4J9WO — Cory Sandhagen (@corysandhagen) March 14, 2024

It’s a tough and unlikely road to gold for Gilbert Burns, but I’ll always watch a “Durinho” fight.

Gilbert Burns reacts to his loss against Jack Della Maddalena at #UFC299:



"First of all, shoutout to Jack Della Maddalena what a tough one. I'm a bigger fan now. No excuses at all, not even one.



I'm 37... but I do believe I have everything I need to become a champion. I'm still… pic.twitter.com/zF0hGoLXDS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 14, 2024

Be right back, going to take out a second mortgage and bet it on Devin Haney.

WOW: Ryan Garcia Running Around Dallas This Morning Asking People If They Support Pedophiles. Calls one man BITCH pic.twitter.com/ers5z5npRf — 2ToneDaSupastar (@2ToneDaSupastar) March 14, 2024

Give it a few years, and the Netflix Joshua Fabia/Diego Sanchez documentary should be both fascinating and depressing.

This is not a clip of great fighting, but I didn’t know there was an “African games” that featured amateur MMA. Neat!

Nigeria's Joy Obanla beats Ghana's Abubakari Winnie to win Gold in the Women's 65kg MMA event at the African Games.



The Referee had to end the fight after the first round.



@MakingofChamps pic.twitter.com/2GZca7ioT8 — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 14, 2024

One of the best elbow KOs in recent memory.

Punches in bunches!

Alfredo Hidalgo closes out the prelims with a 2nd round assault against Bryan Bonilla. #FFC73 pic.twitter.com/Dzrd76Ooag — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 15, 2024

