Marlon Vera’s coach rejects reality, pushes for continued Sean O’Malley rivalry: ‘No clock? Chito goes to jail for murder!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 299: O’Malley v Vera 2 Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

I feel obligated to start this post with the simple declaration that I believe Jason Parillo to be one of the best boxing coaches in MMA. He’s a big part of the reason Michael Bisping became a world champion, helped grapplers like Luke Rockhold and Mackenzie Dern shore up the technical issues in their stand up, and definitely refined Marlon Vera’s hands by a significant degree. He’s trained everyone from Cris Cyborg to BJ Penn, and I cannot remember Parillo making any absurd statements and getting embroiled in any significant controversy.

All of which makes his Instagram post from earlier today more bizarre and surprising.

“Couldn’t be prouder of my fighter [Marlon Vera]!” Parillo wrote. “He competed for the UFC world title! Representing his country Ecuador and every hard working man that doesn’t give up! Chito 1-1 now with this kid! The kid got the decision and retained the title! Chito got the knock out in the first fight. With no clock? Chito goes to jail for murder!”

For some context, Sean O’Malley dropped a master class on Marlon Vera’s face (watch highlights) over the weekend (March 9, 2024) at UFC 299.

At any rate, the first part of the post is normal, as Parillo supports his athlete and recognizes the accomplishment of fighting for a world title. Even pointing out that the record is tied is true, even if nobody is asking for any kind of rematch. Then, it goes completely off the rails with the whole “no clock” and “murder” part.

O’Malley didn’t leave the cage with a destroyed face. His hands and feet may have been sore from delivering the beating, but he didn’t seem incapable of continuing to beat the crap out of “Chito.” Even by Diaz brothers rules, it was a shutout win.

Fan reaction to the post was nearly universally negative. Fight fans wondered why Vera didn’t use his clinch and wrestling skills at all, or if anything could be done to address his slow starts. One fan also directly countered, “If there was no time clock Chito would be in a grave.”

It certainly doesn’t inspire hope that Vera will return drastically different whenever he heals up.

Insomnia

Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson appear to have settled their beef.

It’s great to have a positive update on the Mark Coleman situation. RIP Hammer!

This should be a really fun Featherweight match up, both athletes are active and skilled. I foresee scrambles!

Lot of Twitter fingers from Sean Strickland as of late. The best way to get a title shot is go win a fight ...

By my count, this is the sixth time Cory Sandhagen has scored a 10-9 over Vera.

It’s a tough and unlikely road to gold for Gilbert Burns, but I’ll always watch a “Durinho” fight.

Be right back, going to take out a second mortgage and bet it on Devin Haney.

Give it a few years, and the Netflix Joshua Fabia/Diego Sanchez documentary should be both fascinating and depressing.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

This is not a clip of great fighting, but I didn’t know there was an “African games” that featured amateur MMA. Neat!

One of the best elbow KOs in recent memory.

Punches in bunches!

Random Land

Midnight Music: Country, 2007

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

