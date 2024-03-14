Islam Makhachev admits Dustin Poirier ‘doesn’t deserve title fight’ but doesn’t have ‘any option’

Islam Makhachev wants to be active in 2024.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Lightweight division is arguably the premiere weight class in mixed martial arts (MMA). At UFC 300, there will be an unofficial tournament as two pivotal contender bouts take place. The Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) champion, Justin Gaethje, fights former Featherweight champion, Max Holloway, and former Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, battles Arman Tsarukyan next month (April 13, 2024).

The timing of the event hurts the champion, Makhachev, when it comes to fight frequency. His clear contender will be decided and with a target return of June, one of the best options from the night likely won’t be ready to go. Therefore, it’s led to the possibility of a match up with a recent big winner from UFC 299, Dustin Poirier, who before his second round knockout (watch highlights) of Benoit Saint Denis suffered a head kick knockout loss to the aforementioned Gaethje (watch highlights).

“I know Dustin does not deserve the title fight, but we don’t have any option right now,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “Everybody is busy. I want to fight. I want to fight three times this year. I have to call out someone, and Poirier is free now. He showed an excellent performance and scored a beautiful knockout. He’s free now, he’s healthy, and I asked him to fight in June.”

Originally, Makhachev admitted he was looking at a possible return in the early portion of 2024. Instead, a “small injury” prevented his turnaround after his last title defense at UFC 294 in October 2023. Makhachev was also reportedly offered a Welterweight title shot against the champion, Leon Edwards, on UFC 300, which he confirmed as true. Unfortunately for him, the timing coincides with Ramadan, which is “not possible” to fight during, says Makhachev.

Ultimately, an early summer defense for Makhachev is likely, it’s just a matter of whether it’s against Poirier or not.

“No one is going to be ready,” Makhachev said. “Maybe someone will be ready, but I have to fight. I don’t care. I am healthy now, I am training every day, and I need someone.

“He’s beat a lot of top guys. He’s a legend,” he continued about Poirier. “A fight with him, it’s going to be good for me — for the history, for everything. He’s a legend. He beat a lot of tough guys. He’s a tough opponent, too. He have a good guillotine. I will take him down, he will try the guillotine, and I will take his back and choke him. That’s it.”