Benoit Saint Denis health update: No surgery required for UFC’s ‘God of War,’ who vows revenge against ‘Louisiana guy’

It’s back to the drawing board for Benoit Saint Denis.

The lightweight up-and-comer was dismantled by Dustin Poirier in the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event earlier this month in Miami, adding to the existing health issues “God of War” was already dealing with prior to the “Sunshine State” extravaganza.

Fortunately, Saint Denis will avoid surgery.

“On the health side, the broken nose does not require surgery, two stitches on an arch, blood pressure at 10 on the day,” his wife Lalou wrote on Instagram (via Le Colisee). “He rehydrated little by little, he continues to take antibiotics. We sleep more than 12 hours a night, which hasn’t happened in eight months. He is disappointed in himself. Defeat leaves him with a bitter taste that he will no longer want to taste. Believe me. Thank you all for your energy in supporting our champion in good times and bad.”

The loss to Poirier dropped Saint Denis to 13-2 (1 NC).

“I fought completely dehydrated, frustration is huge but it’s hard to judge when to cancel such an opportunity,” Saint Denis added. “I’m going to get back to work and fix some things that can’t be neglected and never give you a shadow of myself again. God tests us in so many ways, I’m blessed to be well surrounded and have tremendous support. It’s up to us to show you the ‘BSD’ of the last fights when I return, and earn my revenge against this Louisiana guy.”

A return timeline has yet to be determined but fourth quarter 2024 seems probable.