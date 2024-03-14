Video: Mark Coleman off life support, awake and talking after surviving tragic house fire — ‘I’m so lucky’

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman just pulled off the biggest comeback of his career.

“The Hammer” is off life support, awake and talking just a handful of days after saving his parents from a devastating house fire in Fremont, Ohio. Sadly, the family dog did not survive but it appears the former UFC heavyweight champion will pull through.

His daughter, Kenzie Coleman, provided an update on Facebook.

“Update: this is Kenzie. God is good. Miracles do happen. Our dad is breathing on his own. We want to thank you all for the love and support from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Coleman family exceeded their GoFundMe goal of $50,000.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said. “Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision, because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them but I couldn’t find (our dog) Hammer.”

Coleman, 59, will likely remain hospitalized for the next few days as he recovers.