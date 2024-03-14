Scott Coker strikes back with new ‘Fight Night at the Tech’ MMA event series

Scott Coker is back in business for himself following the blockbuster sale of Bellator MMA to Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Bellator isn’t dead — it continues to operate as a somewhat separate entity because of various international broadcast contracts. But, Coker left as the promotion’s president after the sale in Nov. 2023, and has been largely silent since.

Now we know what he’s been working on.

Tech CU Arena in San Jose, Calif., just announced a series of events titled “Fight Night at the Tech” that will take place at the 4,200-seat venue.

Huge Announcement: Today marks the official launch of FIGHT NIGHT AT THE TECH! This event will feature premier mixed martial arts series at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, May 18.



Tickets go on sale Monday 3/18 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/tLH6cXnZRG — Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) March 13, 2024

“With a history rich in combat sports, San Jose hosted the first ever sanctioned mixed martial arts event in California when the Scott Coker-led promotion Strikeforce held its inaugural fight night at SAP Center in 2006,” a press release read. “That history continues with FIGHT NIGHT AT THE TECH, a promotion in which Coker will serve as Executive Producer.”

“It always feels great giving back to the Bay Area, a place I call home,” Coker said in a statement. “We’re looking for the next mixed martial arts superstar and to grow the amazing talent pool here in California even further. Fight Night at the Tech will give these young fighters a chance to shine.”

The first Fight Night at the Tech event will take place on May 18, 2024. Tickets go on sale Mon. March 18, 2024.

Coker has a lot of experience in the Bay area, having run Strikeforce since its inception until UFC bought it out in 2012. The promotion held a ton of its events in San Jose, and used California as its core base of operations for the first five years of events.

After years of helming a lame-duck Bellator shackled by uncaring corporate parent Viacom, Coker is back to his roots promoting up-and-coming stars in his hometown.

