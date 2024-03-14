Sean Strickland is still stewing over the judges’ decision that cost him his Middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 earlier this year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Jan. 2024 fight saw Strickland and Du Plessis go back-and-forth across five rounds. Strickland’s jab was on point and doing damage early on. Then Du Plessis caught Strickland with a punch that cut him above the eye. From there, “Stillknocks” dragged himself back into the fight, finding more success with his big blitzing punches (watch highlights here).

In the end, it was a split decision for Du Plessis: 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48 (official scorecard here). Not only is Strickland (still) upset about the scores and the judges, he’s upset that UFC hasn’t come back to him with a rematch offer (despite this).

“You know I don’t care about fight politics or a belt,” Strickland wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But, it makes me laugh they give Izzy a rematch to Alex [Pereira] after getting slept. I lost a close decision that Dana [White] himself thought I won. Everyone did. The stats did. That needs to be run back.

“And man, I don’t want to pull this card, but when does the Champ ever lose a close fight?” he added. “When you’re in Canada with a bunch of dirty f—ing leftists.”

This must be extremely upsetting to conservative fight fans, as it’s the second time one of their fighters has been robbed by leftist judges. Indeed, Colby Covington claims anti-Trump judges scored his UFC 296 title fight for Leon Edwards because of political bias. One event later, the same thing happens to Strickland due to leftist Canadian judges!

Well ... we looked into it, and it turns out UFC 297’s main event was judged by the same gaggle of judges we see at most United States-based events: Derek Cleary, Eric Colon and Sal D’Amato. Not that this should give fans more confidence in their ability to judge a fight. It just means it wasn’t the Canadians who screwed over Strickland.

If you’re still looking for scapegoats, Cleary and D’Amato also judged Edwards vs. Covington, too.

You don’t have to lean on conspiracy to note that UFC is very selective when it comes to who gets an immediate rematch and who doesn’t. It usually follows who makes the company the most money and causes it the least problems. Israel Adesanya? He’s going to get a lot of rematches. Aljamain Sterling? Despite defending his belt three times, he’ll never get another shot at Sean O’Malley.

Although UFC 297’s title fight was close (right?), UFC has much bigger plans for Du Plessis. The Adesanya fight is right there, and that’s clearly what Dana White and Co. are going for. The good news: Strickland is in a very good position to fight whoever wins that one.

Whenever it happens.

For complete UFC 297 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.