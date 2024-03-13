Purple nurple! UFC Vegas 90 poster for ‘Vettori vs. Allen’ is Grimace approved

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is less than a month away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 90 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, topped by the middleweight mashup between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen, who collide on Sat., April 6, 2024 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

This marks the first appearance for Vettori (19-7-1) since his unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier last June, a five-round drubbing that kept the rough-and-tumble “Italian Dream” stuck at No. 5 in the official 185-pound rankings.

That’s two places above the No. 7-ranked Allen (23-5), who’s been nothing short of electric over the last two years. “All In” is the winner of six straight, including last November’s submission victory over Paul Craig at APEX.

“He hasn’t beaten anybody good. He doesn’t finish anybody,” Allen told Middle Easy. “Is he tough? Hell yeah, I’ll give him that. He’s tough, he’s got a great mindset, but I’m going to walk him like a dog. Technically, I’m way superior. I’m going to show him exactly that on fight night. I’m too technically good. If it’s got to be gritty and he wants to make it a fight, I can do that too. His only hope is to catch me, but he’s delusional. He is a legit delusional person. This is the same guy who thinks he f*cking smashed Izzy. Izzy schooled you twice.”

“I’m going to finish him,” Allen continued. “I’ve fought guys that have knocked people out, that ain’t been dropped and this and that. Guys that ain’t been submitted, I submit them. Just because he hasn’t been finished means nothing to me. He hasn’t fought me. He hasn’t fought anyone like me. I’m going out there to put him away. My goal is to outclass him and then put him away. I’m coming to prove a point. I’m proving it to myself that I am just that damn good.”

UFC Vegas 90 will be co-headlined by the bantamweight showdown pitting Norma Dumont against former champion Germaine de Randamie.