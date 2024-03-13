Rematch! Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 official for June 1 in Los Angeles

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have agreed to run it back.

The former UFC welterweights are scheduled to collide in a 10-round, 175-pound light heavyweight boxing bout on Sat., June 1, 2024 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif., a Fanmio pay-per-view (PPV) event being promoted as “Last Man Standing.”

The current price tag for this lowly-anticipated grudge match is $49.99 and will go head-to-head with the UFC 302 PPV card in Newark, NJ, further proof that websites (like this one) should come with a laugh track.

“Nate’s a dead man walking,” Masvidal said in today’s release. “I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe. If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse. I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that him and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our bloods but as I proved before, I’m a far superior athlete and I’m a meaner fighter. When June 1 comes I’ll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see.”

Masvidal, 39, defeated Diaz by way of technical knockout as part of the UFC 244 fight card back in late 2019. That was the last time “Gamebred” would see the win column, having dropped his next four fights before (briefly) retiring from competition in early 2023.

“When we started our journey into boxing, we wanted to bring only the most entertaining fights together that would help transcend the world of combat sports,” said Solomon Engel, Fanmio CEO. “Being able to put together the Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch in the boxing ring is in line with that vision. These guys are the original and true BMFs, have continuously sold out arenas and sold millions of pay-per-views. June 1 gives each the opportunity to write a new chapter in their storied history, settle their score and show the world who will be the last man standing.”

Diaz, 38, parted ways with UFC in the wake of his Tony Ferguson win back in late 2022. That opened the door for his Jake Paul boxing match the following summer, where he was thoroughly outclassed by “The Problem Child” across 10 rounds of action.

The “Last Man Standing” undercard is expected to be released in the coming weeks.