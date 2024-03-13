Get hyped! UFC 300 first video trailer drops — and it’s awesome

There have been a lot of complaints about the UFC 300 fight card — many of them warranted — but the lineup was recently made official and probably won’t change, barring last-minute injury or some other unforeseen circumstance.

With that in mind, maybe we can all shut up (at least for the next two minutes) and just enjoy this awesome first trailer for the April 13 pay-per-view (PPV) event, slotted for T-Mobile Arena in the promotion’s home base of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans who have attended a live UFC event will recognize “Baba O’Riley” by The Who.

Related Dana White Thanks Leon Edwards For NOT Headlining UFC 300

UFC 300 is topped by the light heavyweight title fight between reigning division kingpin Alex Pereira and former 205-pound titleholder Jamahal Hill. In addition, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang battles fellow countrywoman Xiaonan Yan, while Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway hook ‘em up at lightweight for the “BMF” belt.

“Ever since the beginning, UFC has been all about putting on the biggest events,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “When we put together these major fight cards, the whole world is watching. These are the moments fight fans remember for the rest of their lives.”

“UFC 300 is gonna be one of those events that people are never gonna forget,” White continued. “With the fighters that we have on this card, this has the potential to be the greatest night of fights in the history of combat sports. The greatest night of fights ever assembled.”

For the finalized UFC 300 fight card and PPV lineup click here.