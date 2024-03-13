 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Watch UFC Vegas 88 media day video | Tuivasa vs. Tybura

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., March 13, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 88: “Tuivasa vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 16) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

2:15 p.m.: Marcin Tybura available
2:30 p.m.: Isaac Dulgarian available
2:45 p.m.: Ange Loosa available
3 p.m.: Kennedy Nzechukwu available
3:30 p.m.: Ovince St. Preux available
4 p.m.: Bryan Battle available
4:15 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa available
4:30 p.m.: Christian Rodriguez available

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

HEAVYWEIGHT HOEDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 16, 2024, with a titanic tilt between Australian power puncher and master of the Shoey, Tai Tuivasa (14-6), and longtime 265-pound keeper of gates, Marcin Tybura (24-8), across five rounds of heavyweight action. In UFC Vegas 88’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, Tar Heel “Butcher” Bryan Battle (10-2) looks to win his third straight at the expense of Congo “Ninja” Ange Loosa (10-3) in a high-stakes Welterweight scrap.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 88 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 88 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Tuivasa vs. Tybura” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

