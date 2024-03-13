Live: Watch UFC Vegas 88 media day video | Tuivasa vs. Tybura

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., March 13, 2024) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 88: “Tuivasa vs. Tybura” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (March 16) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

2:15 p.m.: Marcin Tybura available

2:30 p.m.: Isaac Dulgarian available

2:45 p.m.: Ange Loosa available

3 p.m.: Kennedy Nzechukwu available

3:30 p.m.: Ovince St. Preux available

4 p.m.: Bryan Battle available

4:15 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa available

4:30 p.m.: Christian Rodriguez available

Note: Times and availability subject to change.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 88 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 7 p.m. ET.

