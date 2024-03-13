Video: Crowd erupts as UFC champ Ilia Topuria destroys punch machine in dramatic display of power

Ilia Topuria has power.

I’m sure most MMA fans already knew that after watching “El Matador” plant Alex Volkanovski to win the featherweight title at UFC 298. The soon-to-be citizen of Spain also creamed Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and Jai Herbert with blistering knockouts.

Josh Emmett somehow remained upright, though you wouldn’t know it by this photo.

Here’s another angle of his punch-machine power:

Savage.

Topuria, 27, is expected to defend his featherweight title at some point later this year. Despite repeated callouts from bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley, “El Matador” does not appear to be interested in battling “Suga” — but certainly won’t rule out another “champ-champ” fight.

“Many will say you can’t do it,” Topuria wrote on social media. “They will knock you down and doubt you. But remember, the only one you need to achieve anything is yourself. Trust in yourself, have faith, and work tirelessly because everything will come. It doesn’t matter where you come from if you know where you are going, and what’s in front of you is much more important than what’s behind you! Never ever give up. Just stand up and fight!”

Expect news on Topuria’s UFC return in the next few weeks.