Paddy Pimblett still has big aspirations for his UFC career, and recently shared his dream combat sports match-up.

Pimblett’s most recent fight was a December 2023 win over an aging Tony Ferguson. It was a solid, commanding victory, but it also happened to be Ferguson’s seventh loss in a row. So despite holding a win over one of the best lightweights ever, fans still aren’t giving “The Baddy” much credit as a legit prospect and future contender.

That hasn’t bothered Pimblett, who sees big things in his future and plans to keep moving upwards and onwards, fight by fight. When asked by Rob Moore in a recent podcast what his dream match-up would be, Paddy stuck to a familiar answer: Anfield Stadium, the 60,000 seat soccer stadium in Liverpool. And he has the perfect opponent in mind.

“Someone in Anfield. That’s my dream fight,” Pimblett told Moore. “Yeah, I’d probably have to say Conor because you get paid more than anyone else by fighting him. So, I would probably have to say him. Anything can happen, lad, you know what I mean?

As for how Pimblett would take on McGregor?

“Wouldn’t want to give too much away,” Pimblett joked. “No, obviously he’s a sniper. I would put him on his back, try and submit him. They might [want that fight], you’ll see in the future. You never know.”

If Pimblett wants that bout, he may have to get it soon. Conor McGregor currently has two fights left on his UFC contract and seems to have his mind set on Michael Chandler, the Nate Diaz trilogy fight, and then a boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia. But the UFC isn’t so hot on letting “The Notorious” fight out his contract, which is probably why they refuse to schedule McGregor vs. Chandler.

Is “The Notorious” vs. “The Baddy” a realistic match-up? If McGregor lost to Chandler, and Pimblett beats his next opponent, they could end up in each other’s orbit. It could be just the fight for a long-awaited U.K. stadium show! But given the UFC’s reluctance to hold these kinds of events, we wouldn’t hold our breath. Keep dreaming big, though, Paddy!