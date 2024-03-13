Jack Della Maddalena pulled off a come-from-behind thriller at UFC 299 this past weekend (Sat., March 9, 2024) in Miami, Fla., not just defeating, but knocking out Gilbert “Durhino” Burns in their Welterweight contender’s bout (watch highlights here).

You don’t get a nickname like “Durinho” in Brazil without being extremely durable. Burns had only been stopped twice before in 28 fights, but a massive knee from “JDM” late in the third round did the trick.

Now, we’re learning that Della Maddalena is also a “Durinho” — he fought through a badly broken arm sustained near the start of the bout.

Jack Della Maddalena broke his arm before knocking out Gilbert Burns at #UFC299, per his manager Tim Simpson.



Hell of a way to overcome adversity in the biggest fight of his life. pic.twitter.com/cYgpfq8DqD — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) March 13, 2024

“Jack Della Maddalena’s arm snapped clean early in the fight,” Della Maddalena’s manager, Tim Simpson, captioned the x-ray he shared on Instagram Stories. “Rallied for a finish in the 3rd. P.S. Gilbert kicks hard!”

The x-ray is gnarly, showing a bad break in the ulna bone of Della Maddalena’s left forearm. It’s not just a clean fracture, it’s broken in two places and it looks like the split caused a chunk of bone to separate. I’m not a surgeon, but that looks like a job for a surgeon to fix.

Della Maddalena was put under indefinite medical suspension after UFC 299 until an orthopedic doctor clears his damaged forearm. That could be awhile, and the Australian may want to give the injury the time it needs to fully recover. Dan Hooker also suffered a similar forearm injury in his last fight. He tried to turn around and fight again five months later, only to re-break the arm in training.

It’s unclear when he’ll return.

With the win, Della Maddalena advances to 17-2 (7-0 UFC). He surged up the rankings from No. 11 to No. 5, while Burns dropped down to No. 6 at 170 pounds. It may take him awhile to recover, but when he returns, Della Maddalena will be within striking range of championship gold.

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.