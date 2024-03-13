Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been a crappy week for Marlon Vera.

Vera came up short in the main event of UFC 299 on Saturday (March 9, 2024) from Miami, Florida. Not only did he leave the cage without the title, but champion Sean O’Malley mostly used his face as a speed bag (watch highlights), landing dozens and dozens of nasty shots in a master class performance. It was a rough night at the office, to say the least, but Vera’s misfortunes don’t end there.

On Instagram, “Chito” posted a picture of a busted front door, revealing his home had been burglarized while he was away fighting in Miami. Vera wrote, “The f—king a—hole that broke into my home, I’m gonna find you.”

| Chito Vera seems to have been burgled whilst he was away fighting Sean O’Malley in Miami at #UFC299. pic.twitter.com/qjNIBcFofb — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 12, 2024

“The context is last night there was a robbery,” Vera also wrote online (via LowKickMMA). “They broke into our house. Though they are material things, they are things that have been bought with a lot of effort and hard work. But hey, these types of things happen and the truth is tonight will be a good one.”

Unfortunately, Vera is not the first fighter to have his home broken into while away on business. Last year, former UFC interim Heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane was robbed while fighting in Paris, losing an estimated six-figures in the break-in. Robberies like this have become an issue for athletes beyond MMA as well — part of the danger of having one’s location known far and wide months ahead of time.

After the loss at UFC 299, Vera faces a long road ahead to return to the title picture. He’s now lost two of his last three, and both five-round defeats saw “Chito” struggle to win a round. Nevertheless, he’s vowed to return for the belt.

Insomnia

I have a difficult time understanding why Cedric Doumbe should have a loss on his record because someone wore boots into the cage.

Cedric Doumbe says he stepped on the piece of glass in the third round but says that the piece of glass came in because Tony Parker stepped in the cage with Timberland Boots and the PFL didn't sweep the cage after#PFLParis #TheMMAHour — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) March 11, 2024

Am I crazy in think Michael Page is a bad match up for Ian Garry? I could also see it playing out like Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson (boring).

Michael Bisping suggests that the UFC should book Ian Garry vs Michael Venom Page, with the winner potentially fighting Leon Edwards in a stadium in the UK:



“They’ve been talking a bit of sh**. Ian Garry’s been dismissing the threat of Michael Page.



The winner of that fight… pic.twitter.com/IrBav3UQXg — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 12, 2024

A Lightweight showdown of jiu-jitsu black belts:

Breaking News @dawsongrant20y1 @JoeSolecki is booked in the lightweight division for #UFC302 per sources pic.twitter.com/mE9lU7A8eT — David Van Auken (@DavidVanAuken) March 12, 2024

Tim Elliott has been around the Flyweight block!

Flyweights



Former UFC title challenger & TUF 24 winner Tim Elliott (#9) returns on May 18th at #UFCVegas92. He takes on undefeated prospect Tatsuro Taira (#13) in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/4SiBt2E00q — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) March 11, 2024

Daniel Lacerda’s historic 0-5 (1) UFC run will not be forgotten.

❌ Fighter removed: Daniel Lacerda — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) March 11, 2024

Two of Dustin Poirier’s rivals were thrilled to see him victorious at UFC 299 — pretty cool!

Justin Gaethje reacts to Dustin Poirier KO’ing Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. pic.twitter.com/Js875B0Ct0 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) March 11, 2024

Max Holloway’s reaction to Dustin Poirier’s KO over Benoit Saint-Denis at #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/tYBKqRPx6S — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 11, 2024

A throwback boxing match between current boxing greats:

A young Oleksandr Usyk and Artur Beterbiev competing in the 2011 AIBA World Championships. pic.twitter.com/Otf1veSyoZ — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) March 11, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

As mentioned, the finish is indeed very cool, but the transition from initial takedown exchange into triangle choke made me rewind three times to understand what happened.

Amazing finish sequence by Diego Bianchini. Bakhromjon Mashrapov did everything he could to survive that triangle, switches to the armbar. Awesome LFA debut. #LFA178 pic.twitter.com/HmGZA77iOp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 9, 2024

Quick lead leg high kick sneaks right over the hands:

Shergazy Bolotbek uulu head kick KO victory at EFC 43 pic.twitter.com/qU33p59k7N — Matysek (@Matysek88) March 9, 2024

Circled him right into the elbow — nasty!

Aren Akopyan TKO's Giliarde Mota in 54 seconds with a filthy elbow off the break. That was beautiful #ACA172 pic.twitter.com/1cA7pdvFzv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 9, 2024

Random Land

The engine appears ready to explode.

Just discovered this corner of the internet where people in Thailand are strapping a 12 valve Cummins diesel on to a small boat and racing.



I have never been more inspired pic.twitter.com/pwpweaFPkc — Collin McLelland ‍☠️ (@FracSlap) March 12, 2024

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1989

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.