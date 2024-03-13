Fabian Edwards: Belal Muhammad deserves Leon Edwards rematch but not interested — ‘The fight game’s not fair’

Birmingham, England’s Edwards brothers are two of the best in mixed martial arts (MMA).

While Leon, 32, and Fabian, 30, compete in separate promotions, they’re often seen by the other’s side during fight weeks and in their fight night corners. That won’t change going forward as the younger Edwards brother prepares for a Middleweight contender clash with Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 302 in Belfast, Northern Ireland next weekend (Fri., March 22, 2024).

However, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon, is still awaiting his next challenger. Most community members have expected it could very well be Belal Muhammad, a past foe of Edwards’. Between each fighter’s lengthy winning streaks, their only hiccup came in their first clash when Muhammad was rendered unable to continue after a second round eye poke resulted in a no contest.

Recent reports excluded Muhammad’s name and from Fabian’s perspective, he’s not upset about that rematch getting potentially skipped over.

“If I’m honest, I don’t [care for it],” Edwards told MMA Mania of a Muhammad rematch with his brother. “It’s one of those ones where I want my brother to have the biggest fights in his career. So, if that’s gonna be the likes of Khamzat [Chimaev], who to the fans would be a big fight or definitely him moving up a weight class and challenging himself to try and become a two-division champion. That’s the fights I want to see him in more.

“I get it. Belal deserves it,” he continued. “He’s worked so hard, but the fight game’s not fair sometimes. I want to see my brother in the biggest fights and I think they’re the most money.”

Bellator’s Edwards, on the other hand, will enter his Jeffery match up off the heels of a tough loss in his first career title opportunity against Johnny Eblen at Bellator 299 in September 2023. Although he’d only be on a single-fight winning streak after a rebound effort over Jeffery, the Brit believes it would be enough to get him the title rematch he seeks.

“After Jeffery, they have to give it to me,” Edwards said. “Jeffery was the guy that Eblen was calling for. Eblen himself said, ‘I want to fight him next.’ So, I go out there and I do what I know I can do and beat that guy, how can anyone say I shouldn’t fight for the title again? The champion was calling for that guy.”

