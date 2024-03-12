‘Hero’ UFC hall of famer hospitalized in critical condition after saving parents from devastating house fire

Mark Coleman is being hailed as a “hero.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion helped his parents escape a deadly fire early Tues. morning in Fremont, Ohio, but succumbed to smoke inhalation after returning to retrieve the family dog. Coleman was promptly air lifted to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The dog did not survive, according to a report from WTOL11.

“I’m a very firm believer in the Power of Prayer,” former UFC heavyweight Wes Sims wrote on Facebook. “I sent family and some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman’s current condition. I know Mark, if he could talk he’d say ‘film this shit Wes, we are going viral!’ Mark’s parents’ house burnt down last night. Mark saved both Dan and Connie Foos Coleman and went back for ‘Hammer’ his dog. He was life flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated. I swear to God he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much — a movie at this point could not give his life work justice! Please [pray] and share! Life is precious!”

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen but the exact cause remains unknown.

Coleman, 59, finished his career in the same place it began, inside the Octagon, losing by way of submission to fellow elder statesman Randy Couture at UFC 109 in Feb. 2010. The former Olympic wrestler holds wins over Mauricio Rua, Stephan Bonnar, and Igor Vovchanchyn, just to name a few.

“The Hammer” joined the UFC Hall of Fame back in early 2008.