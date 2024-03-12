Video: Toxic UFC fans hijack Q&A to hurl insults, death threats at UFC 300 fighter

Arman Tsarukyan being disrespected and taunted multiple times by fans at the #UFC300 Q&A… pic.twitter.com/D338AKQJdD

Last weekend was pretty busy on multiple fronts, thanks to the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing spectacle in Riyadh, as well as the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Miami. With the content flow streaming along at record pace, a lot of folks missed one of the more embarrassing moments in recent memory.

I’m referring to the UFC 300 fan Q&A (and the degenerates who tried to steal the show).

MMA fans are working overtime to establish themselves as the lowest form of life on the evolutionary timeline of mainstream sports, but rest assured, they still have a long way to go. I’ve been to plenty of NFL games where players have been mocked, screamed at, and pelted with trash simply because they represented the opposing team.

You practically need body armor for the fourth quarter of a Eagles-Cowboys game.

Anyway, a couple of trash-talking shmucks decided to unload on fast-rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who battles former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as part of the UFC 300 lineup on April 13 in Las Vegas. “Ahalkalakets” handled the encounters with class but I doubt Oliveira was happy to be represented by these D-bags.

Here's the full replay of the UFC 300 fan Q&A:

Maybe Jon Anik was right.

Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC) dropped the strap to Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 headliner back in late 2022. After disposing of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 to get himself back into the lightweight title hunt, a late cut in training camp bounced “Do Bronx’ from his Makhachev rematch at UFC 294.

The champion went on to retain by knocking out late-replacement Alex Volkanovski.

Tsarukyan (21-3) dropped a decision to Makhachev in his UFC debut back in early 2019. In the years that followed, “Ahalkalakets” compiled an 8-1 record, which includes his first-round destruction of the aforementioned Dariush at UFC Austin late last year. That performance was good enough to land Tsarukyan at No. 4 in the official lightweight rankings.

“You gonna get upset on UFC 300,” Tsarukyan said. “Don’t bet money.”

