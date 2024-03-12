Conor McGregor nude scene in ‘Road House’ remake inspired by ‘good friend’ Arnold Schwarzenegger

Conor McGregor is baring it all for the upcoming Road House remake.

The former UFC two-division champion stars as “Knox” opposite Hollywood everyman Jake Gyllenhaal for the March 21 release on Amazon Prime. McGregor recently attended a cast Q&A following the film’s debut at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

So what about that nude scene?

“It was a little too much ass,” McGregor said (transcribed by MMA Fighting). “Just a little too much. The last shot was not necessary. Could have just been the back. The back was solid. I’m just here to perform.”

McGregor, 35, cited “good friend” Arnold Schwarzenegger as inspiration for the scene. Schwarzenegger was nude for his introductory shot in the 1984 classic The Terminator and went on to have a blockbuster career, to put it mildly.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger, who’s a good friend of mine, his lady Heather is my physical therapist, [she] has helped me throughout my career, helped me from my world title from 2013 on, I became real close with Arnold,” McGregor continued. “Arnold’s first debut into the movie game was very similar. If Arnie done it, and look at his career, I said maybe I’m onto something. I just rocked with it, and I channeled the inner Arnie, the inner Terminator there and just rocked on.”

McGregor is expected to make his UFC return in the fall — or never, depending on who you ask.