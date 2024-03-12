Confusion, panic after Celebrity Boxing books Leon Spinks, 67, against James ‘Buster’ Douglas, 63

The genius who brought us Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter is back.

Celebrity Boxing barker Damon Feldman recently announced the upcoming showdown between former heavyweight boxing champions Leon Spinks and James Douglas, who will compete in the first-ever celebrity “AI” boxing match this summer.

“Buster Douglas vs. Michael Spinks it is official!!! This summer!!!” Feldman wrote on social media. “Watch on America Nu Network. The first man to beat and knock out Mike Tyson, James ‘Buster’ Douglas, takes on former heavyweight champ Michael Spinks in the first-ever ‘AI’ Celebrity Boxing match this summer!!!”

Not surprisingly, the comment section of his announcement was filled with confusion and panic. Spinks turned 67 last month and Douglas turns 64 in just a few weeks. No word yet on the details of how “AI” boxing works but perhaps it looks something like this.

A sample of the comments:

—Wtf is AI boxing? Pls someone explain.

—This dude has no shame.

—Poor Spinks looks like he has no clue to what the hell is going on.

—Nah at this point you need to go to jail.

—Bro can’t get any fights for his promotion so has to resort to taking two old timers out of the nursing home and fool them into fighting, should be locked up!

—What in the AI Senior Citizen type shyt?

—What the f*ck is an AI boxing match?

—This is horrible, they can barely stand.

Expect more details on this upcoming “AI” showdown in the coming weeks.