Anthony Smith draws undefeated Brazilian sensation Vitor Petrino for UFC 301 on May 4 in Rio

Old school vs. new.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will look to battle his way back into the win column when he takes on fast-rising division prospect Vitor Petrino as part of the upcoming UFC 301 pay-per-view (PPV) card, recently made official for Sat., May 4, 2024 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Laerte Viana first reported the booking on Monday night.

Smith, who turns 36 in July, has dropped three of his last four, which includes his brutal technical knockout loss to Khalil Rountree late last year. Despite his recent struggles, the 37-19 “Lionheart” remains ranked in the Top 10 at 205 pounds.

As for Petrino, still just 26, he blasted his way into UFC by way of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2022, then quickly jumped out to four straight wins inside the Octagon to improve his undefeated record to 11-0 with eight finishes.

“Merciless” is fresh off a decision win over Tyson Pedro at UFC Vegas 87.

UFC 301 does not yet have a headlining act but is expected to get one within the next few weeks. Other bouts recently attached to the May 4 lineup in Rio include Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig and Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore, among others.