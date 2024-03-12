After watching Michael “Venom” Page style on Kevin Holland endlessly during his UFC 299 debut, many fans knew exactly who they wanted him to face next: Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

“Venom” and “Wonderboy” are both unorthodox strikers (at least in the MMA world) who prefer to work on the feet. They’re both around the same age. And they’re within striking distance in the rankings — Page hit the welterweight rankings at No. 13 after his win over Holland in Miami. Thompson is sitting at No. 9

But according to Page himself, that wouldn’t be a very good fight on account of their similar karate-based styles.

“You know what’s interesting – and I always tell this: A positive and a positive doesn’t always make a positive,” Page said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter. “Because we are such similar-styled fighters, it could potentially be a boring fight because we’re going to be faking, we’re going to know so much. We’re going to be reading so much between each other, that only really elite athletes are going to look at it and be like, ‘Oh OK, I see what just happened’ ... but nothing much is happening.”

“So I don’t actually think it’s going to be a great fight,” he concluded. “And I love that guy too much to want to kick him. I don’t know. We’re all prizefighters, so whatever happens, happens. But for right now, that’s not really a focus.”

“MVP” isn’t looking to call out names as he gets established in the UFC. He’ll be happy to accept whoever matchmakers put him up against next.

“Nobody specific, I don’t care to call anybody’s name,” he said. “I feel like I put a spotlight on myself, there will be people that are drawn to me. I want that challenge, so let’s go from there.”