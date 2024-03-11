Idiot UFC fan steps to Jon Jones, gets sent home on crutches (Video)

Yoooooo this fan really asked Jon Jones to kick him to see what it felt like pic.twitter.com/MdOQg0h8Dg

Jon Jones is nicknamed “Bones” because of his “little legs.”

Not surprisingly, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion relies more on the oblique kick, which some opponents insist should be banned from competition. That may have been the only thing preventing one mouthy MMA fan from ending up in a wheelchair.

There's a reason you don't see anyone asking Melvin Manhoef to open fire.

Getting destroyed by professional UFC fighters seems to be all the rage these days, for reasons not quite understood. Sometimes it’s all in good fun, like the time Jones choked out this cheeky volunteer at the FIBO fitness trade show in Germany.

Other times it gets a little too real.

Hopefully the surgically-repaired Jones can be equally effective when he makes his UFC return against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic later this year. No date or location has been announced just yet, but late summer seems likely (based on this).

Sorry, Tom.