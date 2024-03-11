Professional Fighters League (PFL) recently announced the full lineups for its first three regular season events going down next month in select cities across the nation, which will include several Bellator MMA stars making their debuts inside the Smart Cage.

Kicking things off will be PFL 1 in San Antonio, TX, on April 4, featuring Heavyweights and women’s Flyweights. Airing live on ESPN+ and ESPN 2, the event will be headlined by Ante Delija taking on Valentin Moldavsky. In the co-main event, Denis Goltsov battles Linton Vassell, while Liz Carmouche will face Juliana Velasquez in main card action.

Here is a look at the full lineup:

PFL 1 Main Card 265 lbs.: Ante Delija (24-5) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)

265 lbs.: Denis Goltsov (32-8) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8)

125 lbs.: Liz Carmouche (20-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

265 lbs.: Tyrell Fortune (13-2) vs. Daniel James (14-7-1) PFL 1 – “Prelims” 125 lbs.: Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) vs. Lisa Mauldin (6-3)

265 lbs.: Bruno Cappelozza (15-7) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (11-3)

125 lbs.: Taila Santos (19-3) vs. Denise Kielholtz (8-5)

265 lbs.: Steve Mowry (10-1-1) vs. Oleg Popov (16-1)

125 lb.:: Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) vs. Shanna Young (9-5)

125 lbs.: Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) vs. Jena Bishop (6-0)

125 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (9-0) vs. Dimitre Ivy (12-7)

The following week (April 12), PFL 2 will go down in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Light Heavyweights and Lightweights taking center stage. Headlining the event — which will air on ESPN and ESPN+ — will be Phil Davis taking on Robert Wilkinson.

In the co-main event, Impa Kasanganay looks to bounce back following his loss to Johnny Eblen at “Seize The Throne” when he battles Alex Polizzi. Also, Patricky Pitbull makes his Smart Cage debut against Clay Collard.

The full lineup is as follows:

PFL 2 Main Card 205 lbs.: Phil Davis (24-7) vs. Robert Wilkinson (17-2)

205 lbs.: Impa Kasanganay (15-4) vs. Alex Polizzi (10-3)

155 lbs.: Clay Collard (24-12) vs. Patricky Pitbull (25-12)

155 lbs.: Mads Burnell (18-5) vs. Michael Dufort (12-4)

205 lbs.: Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) vs. Josh Silveira (12-2)

205 lbs.: Antonio Carlos Jr. (15-5) vs. Simon Biyong (9-3) PFL 2 “Prelims” 205 lbs.: Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (21-7-1) vs. Jakob Nedoh (8-1)

155 lbs.: Bruno Miranda (16-4) vs. Brent Primus (12-3)

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov (20-4-2) vs. Solomon Renfro (11-4)

155 lbs.: Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (14-5)

265 lbs.: Marcelo Nunes (10-2) vs. Giacomo Lemos (8-0)

Wrapping up the first half of the PFL regular season on April 19 will be Welterweight and Featherweight contenders in Chicago.

Headlining the event will be a 170-pound matchup between Andrey Koreshkov and Magomed Umalatov, who is undefeated at 14-0. The Featherweight co-main event will see Brendan Loughnane take on Pedro Carvalho, while Logan Storley battles Shamil Musaev at Welterweight.

Take a look at the entire PFL 3 lineup:

PFL 3 Main Card 170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) vs. Magomed Umalatov (14-0)

145 lbs.: Brendan Loughnane (27-5) vs. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)

170 lbs.: Logan Storley (15-2) vs. Shamil Musaev (16-0-1)

145 lbs.: Gabriel Braga (12-1) vs. Justin Gonzalez (14-3)

170 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) vs. Neiman Gracie (12-4)

145 lbs.: Bubba Jenkins (21-7) vs. Kai Kamaka (12-5-1) PFL 3 “Prelims” 145 lbs.: Adam Borics (18-2) vs. Enrique Barzola (20-7-2)

145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (14-0) vs. Brett Johns (20-3)

170 lbs.: Laureano Staropoli (13-5) vs. Murad Ramazanov (11-0)

170 lbs.: Don Madge (10-4-1) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (10-2)

Of course, all participants are fighting for the chance to win the $1 million prize that awaits each division winner at the end of the year. Furthermore, the new division ruler will have a chance to compete in the next “Champion vs. Champion” mega-event, as well.

For all the latest PFL and Bellator MMA news and notes click here and here.