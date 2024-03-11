RED ALERT! UFC Atlantic City poster drops for ‘Blanchfield vs Fiorot’

It’s a battle of Top 5 flyweights as “Cold Blooded” Erin Blanchfield goes to war with Manon “The Beast” Fiorot atop the upcoming UFC Atlantic City MMA event, recently made official for Sat., March 30, 2024 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Now they have an official poster.

Blanchfield (12-1) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos at UFC Singapore back in August. As for Fiorot (11-1), she recently turned away former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris last fall.

“I wasn’t impressed at all, actually, because until this point, [Fiorot] never really fought against an opponent at a high level,” Blanchfield said during a recent UFC media day. “I think this [last] fight showed her real level, and so I wasn’t really that impressed, no.”

Cold blooded indeed.

