‘Emotional’ Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to UFC Hall of Fame induction, class of 2024 — ‘So much more to come’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced that former strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, will be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing, Class of 2024, becoming the second female inductee in UFC history and first from the strawweight division.

Jedrzejczyk becomes the 13th member of the Modern Wing, joining former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at the annual UFC International Fight Week ceremony, scheduled for Thurs., June 27, 2024 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live on the UFC Fight Pass digital network.

“Joanna is one of the greatest athletes in combat sports history,” UFC CEO Dana White said. “Joanna is an amazing person who has been an incredible champion, ambassador, and role model for women’s MMA, as well as an absolute killer inside the Octagon. She fought the best of the best in her division and never backed down from an opponent. Joanna is one of the toughest athletes we’ve ever seen, and it will be an honor to induct her into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week.”

Here’s some of Jedrzejczyk’s career stats:

—Most significant strikes landed in UFC women’s history – 1,754

—Most title fight wins in UFC strawweight history – 6

—Highest rate of significant strikes per minute in UFC strawweight history – 6.59

—Highest significant strike differential per minute in UFC strawweight history – +3.37

—Longest winning streak in UFC strawweight history – 8

—Tied for most wins in UFC strawweight history – 10

—Recorded six of the top 10 most significant strikes landed in a fight in UFC strawweight history: 225 vs. Andrade (UFC 211), 220 vs. Letourneau (UFC 193), 186 vs. Zhang (UFC 248), 180 vs. Waterson – Gomez (UFC FN: Joanna vs. Waterson), 176 vs. Gadelha (TUF Finale: Joanna vs. Claudia 2), 171 vs. Kowalkiewicz (UFC 205).

The “Modern Era” category includes athletes who turned pro on or after Nov. 17, 2000, are a minimum age of 35, or who have been retired for one year or more. Jedrzejczyk, 36, finished with a record of 16-5 (10-5 UFC) which includes victories over former UFC strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Jessica Andrade.

“What a night at UFC 299 in Miami,” Jedrzejczyk’s wrote on social media. “I was not expecting introduction into the UFC Hall of Fame, so last night got even more emotional for me. Thank you all for love and support. One day I had a dream of becoming a UFC fighter, then UFC champion, run a hell of career and joining a UFC HALL OF FAME. Looks like everything worked out perfectly. There is so much more to come. Big thanks to all of you. I’ll see you in Vegas for UFC International Fight Week.”

Expect more UFC Hall of Fame announcements in the coming weeks.