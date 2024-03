UFC Vegas 88 fight card, start time, date and location | Tuivasa vs. Tybura

Event: UFC Vegas 88: “Tuivasa vs. Tybura”

Date: Sat., March 16, 2024

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET “Prelims” | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 88 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC Vegas 88 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa

205 lbs.: Ovince St. Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

145 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian

135 lbs.: Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena

UFC Vegas 88 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis

135 lbs.: Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler

125 lbs.: Jafel Filho vs. Ode Osbourne

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva

115 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna

135 lbs.: Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

