TUF 32 full roster drops for ‘Ultimate Fighter’ return with head coaches Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is back.
Season 32 gets underway Tues., June 4, 2024 on ESPN featuring head coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The rival flyweights are expected to face off for a third time at the conclusion of the combat sports reality show; however, a date and location have yet to be announced.
The coaches of TUF 32 might end up fighting before the coaches of TUF 31, which is both sad and hilarious. Grasso defeated Shevchenko at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) roughly one year back to win the 125-pound title, then battled “Bullet” to a draw in their Noche UFC rematch last fall.
Here’s the finalized TUFC 32 roster, featuring men’s featherweights and middleweights.
MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHTS (145)
Edwin Cooper Jr | 31 | 6-1 | Albuquerque, N.M.
Nathan Fletcher | 26 | 8-1 | Liverpool, England
Zygimantas Ramaska | 27 | 9-2 | Ukmergė, Lithuania
Roedie Roets | 27 | 7-1 | Polokwane, South Africa
Bekhzod Usmonov | 28 | 12-4 | Tajikistan
Guillermo Torres | 37 | 7-1 | Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Kaan Ofli | 30 | 11-2-1 | Melbourne, Australia
Mairon Santos | 23 | 13-1 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHTS (185)
Omran Chaaban | 23 | 6-1 | Finland
Shamidkhan Magomedov | 29 | 8-1 | Gubkinsky, Russia
Robert Valentin | 28 | 10-3 | Switzerland
Mark Hulme | 29 | 12-3 | Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
Ryan Loder | 31 | 6-1 | Sacramento, Calif.
Giannis Bachar | 33 | 9-2 | Athens, Greece
Thomas Theocharis | 30 | 9-5 | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Paddy McCorry | 26 | 4-1 | West Belfast, Ireland
Stay tuned for more TUF 32 news and notes in the coming weeks.
