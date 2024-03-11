TUF 32 full roster drops for ‘Ultimate Fighter’ return with head coaches Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is back.

Season 32 gets underway Tues., June 4, 2024 on ESPN featuring head coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The rival flyweights are expected to face off for a third time at the conclusion of the combat sports reality show; however, a date and location have yet to be announced.

The coaches of TUF 32 might end up fighting before the coaches of TUF 31, which is both sad and hilarious. Grasso defeated Shevchenko at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) roughly one year back to win the 125-pound title, then battled “Bullet” to a draw in their Noche UFC rematch last fall.

Here’s the finalized TUFC 32 roster, featuring men’s featherweights and middleweights.

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHTS (145)

Edwin Cooper Jr | 31 | 6-1 | Albuquerque, N.M.

Nathan Fletcher | 26 | 8-1 | Liverpool, England

Zygimantas Ramaska | 27 | 9-2 | Ukmergė, Lithuania

Roedie Roets | 27 | 7-1 | Polokwane, South Africa

Bekhzod Usmonov | 28 | 12-4 | Tajikistan

Guillermo Torres | 37 | 7-1 | Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Kaan Ofli | 30 | 11-2-1 | Melbourne, Australia

Mairon Santos | 23 | 13-1 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHTS (185)

Omran Chaaban | 23 | 6-1 | Finland

Shamidkhan Magomedov | 29 | 8-1 | Gubkinsky, Russia

Robert Valentin | 28 | 10-3 | Switzerland

Mark Hulme | 29 | 12-3 | Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Ryan Loder | 31 | 6-1 | Sacramento, Calif.

Giannis Bachar | 33 | 9-2 | Athens, Greece

Thomas Theocharis | 30 | 9-5 | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Paddy McCorry | 26 | 4-1 | West Belfast, Ireland

Stay tuned for more TUF 32 news and notes in the coming weeks.