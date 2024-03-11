After last week’s spectacular UFC 299, the Octagon returns to the APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., March 16, 2024) for another “Fight Night”-themed show, this one headlined by Heavyweight contenders Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura. UFC Vegas 88 also sees The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 winner, Bryan Battle, square off with Contender Series veteran, Ange Loosa, and Light Heavyweight Kennedy Nzechukwu try to put long-time veteran, Ovince Saint Preux, out to pasture.

Seven “Prelims” bouts will set UFC Vegas 88’s main card stage, all of which will stream live on ESPN+. Let’s check out the first batch ...

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva (8-1)

After falling to Jalin Turner in his short-notice debut and subsequently gutting out a draw against Charles Jourdain, Josh Culibao (11-2-1) found his footing with three consecutive victories, the most notable of them a submission finish of Melsik Baghdasaryan. His efforts set up a showdown with Lerone Murphy, who out-dueled Culibao to claim a unanimous decision.

He boasts a three-inch reach advantage despite standing one inch shorter than “El Puma.”

Danny Silva (8-1) started his professional career undefeated (6-0) before dropping a majority decision to DWCS vet Canaan Kawaihae under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) banner. After getting back on track with a first round knockout, he took his talents to Contender Series, where he overpowered Angel Pacheco in a slugfest to secure a contract.

All five of his professional finishes have come via knockout.

Volume looks like the deciding factor in this matchup. Though Culibao has some impressively heavy hands, he’s weirdly reluctant to let them go, averaging little more than 2.5 attempted strikes per minute. By contrast, Silva landed more significant strikes in his fight with Pacheco (204) than Culibao has in six UFC bouts (201). Silva has some serious defensive lapses, but he’s a nonstop firehose of offense compared to Culibao’s start-and-stop attack.

Culibao needs to put Silva down for the count if he wants to win this showdown. And even though he has the power to do it and a hittable target, I don’t trust him to seal the deal even if he does rock “El Puma.” On the contrary, Silva breaks him down with a barrage of head and body shots for either a clear decision or late stoppage.

Prediction: Silva via unanimous decision

125 lbs.: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna (8-2)

Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) was perfect (4-0) in LFA en route to her UFC debut, which saw her dominate the first round against Sam Hughes before running out of steam and losing a decision. “Jacque” was significantly more successful her next time out, smashing Montserrat Ruiz late in the third.

All seven of her professional wins have come inside the distance, five of them via submission.

Cory McKenna (8-2) started her UFC run with a narrow decision win over Kay Hansen, only to end up on the other end of a close call against Elise Reed her next time out. “Poppins” has since won two straight, choking out Miranda Granger before overpowering Cheyanne Vlismas four months later.

This marks her first bout in almost 15 months.

I’m still not fully convinced that Amorim has fixed her cardio issues. Ruiz put up less of a fight than your average sparring partner, landing a paltry six significant strikes over the course of 13 minutes. McKenna figures to put up more of a struggle and has proven her ability to fight through adversity, so if Amorim’s gas tank isn’t up to the task, she’s in for a world of hurt.

That said, Amorim so thoroughly out-classes McKenna in the latter’s wheelhouse that I feel comfortable picking her anyway. Top control is McKenna’s only major weapon, and between Amorim’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials and wrestling skills, that’s not going to be enough. On top of that, Amorim has nasty power in her right hand and a nearly 10-inch reach advantage, so McKenna won’t want to test her luck on the feet, either. As long as Amorim doesn’t gas herself out again, it’s her fight to lose.

Prediction: Amorim via first round submission

135 lbs.: Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger

Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) struggled his way to a 4-3 professional start before scoring three consecutive finishes to earn a spot on Contender Series. There, he needed just 60 seconds to knockout Cameron Smotherman and secure a contract.

That knockout victory marked his sixth as a professional.

Chad Anheliger (12-7) followed his Contender Series upset of Muin Gafurov with a violent finish of Jesse Strader in his UFC debut. He’s winless since, dropping a decision to Alatengheili and suffering his sixth professional submission loss to Jose Johnson 14 months later.

He steps in for Toshiomi Kazama on less than two months’ notice.

As scary as Grigoriou looked on Contender Series, Anheliger looks like a serious tripping hazard, sporting what seem like the exact tools needed to exploit Grigoriou’s biggest weaknesses. He carries his power late, which is a great advantage to have against someone who tends to fade, and his counters are a great answer for Grigoriou’s tendency to charge in face-first.

Anheliger has to get Grigoriou into deep water to drown him there, of course, but he’s never been knocked out and Grigoriou isn’t a submission threat. He survives Grigoriou’s early onslaught, out-scrambles him when Grigoriou tries to lean on his wrestling, then melts him with a counter down the stretch.

Prediction: Anheliger via third round technical knockout

155 lbs.: Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez

Once 1-2 in the Octagon, Thiago Moises (17-7) fought his way to the brink of contention with a 5-2 run, the lone losses coming to division standouts Islam Makhachev and Joel Alvarez. This earned him a clash with fast-rising Benoit Saint-Denis, who overpowered Moises en route to a second round stoppage.

He’s submitted eight professional foes and knocked out three others.

Mitch Ramirez (8-1) entered his Contender Series showdown with Carlos Prates at 7-0, only to succumb to the Brazilian’s power early in the second round. Undaunted, he returned to action less than four months later, knocking out undefeated Aireon Tavarres midway through the first.

He replaces the injured Brad Riddell on little more than two weeks’ notice.

Moises isn’t as terrible an opponent for Ramirez as Prates, who was custom-built to exploit “The Fight Stalker’s” weaknesses, but it’s still a rough matchup for the UFC newcomer. Ramirez doesn’t have a ton to offer besides low kicks and punching flurries — and considering the way Moises out-classed superior aggressors like Alexander Hernandez in the past — I don’t see Ramirez having much success here.

Ramirez is too limited and easy to hit to beat Moises on the feet and is the lesser grappler to boot, giving him remarkably few options with which to topple his more credentialed foe. In the end, Moises out-classes him in every area to re-enter the win column.

Prediction: Moises via unanimous decision

Three more UFC Vegas 88 “Prelims” undercard bouts remain to preview and predict, including the latest from Flyweight prospect, Jafel Filho. Same time tomorrow, Maniacs.

