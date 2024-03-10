UFC 300 adds last ‘big’ bout Dana White promised, Bo Nickal shoe-horned into finalized PPV main card lineup

UFC 300’s fight line up has been finalized.
UFC 299 has come and gone, which means the historic UFC 300 event will be the promotion’s next pay-per-view (PPV). At one point during the broadcast in Miami, Fla., the bout order was revealed for UFC 300 next month (Sat., April 13, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Amongst the order, however, was the last fight to round out the 13-fight card (as promised). At Lightweight, Jalin Turner (14-7) will take on Renato “Moicano” Carneiro (18-5-1).
Checkout UFC 300’s full line up below:
Main Card
205 lbs.: (C)Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
115 lbs.: (C) Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan
155 lbs.: (BMF C)Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
‘Prelims’ Card
205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff
155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller
135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
With a whopping 12 current or former UFC champions littered throughout the card, the community was surprised to see the main card specifically. The second fight of the PPV portion features rising star prospect, Bo Nickal (5-0), in what will be his third Octagon bout when he faces Cody Brundage (10-5).
Nickal, 28, has quickly established himself as one of the best prospects in mixed martial arts (MMA). The Penn State wrestling sensation has yet to fight beyond round one as he’s submitted three of his opponents and two finishes by strikes against the other two.
To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.
