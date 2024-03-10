UFC 300 adds last ‘big’ bout Dana White promised, Bo Nickal shoe-horned into finalized PPV main card lineup

UFC 300’s fight line up has been finalized.

UFC 299 has come and gone, which means the historic UFC 300 event will be the promotion’s next pay-per-view (PPV). At one point during the broadcast in Miami, Fla., the bout order was revealed for UFC 300 next month (Sat., April 13, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amongst the order, however, was the last fight to round out the 13-fight card (as promised). At Lightweight, Jalin Turner (14-7) will take on Renato “Moicano” Carneiro (18-5-1).

Checkout UFC 300’s full line up below:

Main Card

205 lbs.: (C)Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

115 lbs.: (C) Weili Zhang vs. Xiaonan Yan

155 lbs.: (BMF C)Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

‘Prelims’ Card

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

155 lbs.: Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

135 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

With a whopping 12 current or former UFC champions littered throughout the card, the community was surprised to see the main card specifically. The second fight of the PPV portion features rising star prospect, Bo Nickal (5-0), in what will be his third Octagon bout when he faces Cody Brundage (10-5).

Nickal, 28, has quickly established himself as one of the best prospects in mixed martial arts (MMA). The Penn State wrestling sensation has yet to fight beyond round one as he’s submitted three of his opponents and two finishes by strikes against the other two.

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 300 fight card and rumors click here.