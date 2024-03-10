 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 299 results: Ice cold Dustin Poirier storms back to knockout grappling-heavy Benoit Saint-Denis in Miami thriller

*** HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Poirer Flatten Saint-Denis In Miami ***

By Thomas Myers
/ new

Be ready!

Red-hot French finisher, Benoit Saint-Denis, was thrown straight into the fire in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 299, which took place TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stepping inside the cage opposite former 155-pound interim champion (and Conor McGregor slayer), Dustin Poirier.

Poirier admitted that the end of his career is approaching, but “The Diamond” remains one of the very best — and most experienced — Lightweight contenders on UFC’s roster. And if he was able to repel the blood-thirsty “BSD,” his unified title dreams remained alive. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, received this jump in competition for a reason (no, not that one). The 28-year-old former military special forces member has been ripping through quality Lightweight competition despite a late career start.

Poirier, though, was just on another level, staying composed in the face of serious adversity to score a come-from-behind knockout in the second round.

Saint-Denis made it clear from the opening minute that he wanted no part of Poirier’s crisp striking game, almost immediately looking to grapple “The Diamond” early and often. He set an insane pace for a five-round match, smothering Poirier at every turn and giving him zero space to operate. Poirer, clearly, was game, countering with guillotines and whatever else he could to keep up, but it was an intense first five minutes that had him visibly exerted.

Poirier clipped him early in the second stanza, jumped on another guillotine, but ended up mounted with more than four minutes on the clock. Saint-Denis had so much time to operate, sitting back against the cage and angling for a rear-naked choke finish. Poirier was able to slip out like the veteran he is and go back to work on the feet. He dropped Saint-Denis again, and almost went for another guillotine, before stepping back and drilling him with an incredible shot. Saint-Denis flew backward and “The Diamond” polished him off with a final head bouncer off the canvas.

What a dawg.

Final result: Poirer def. Saint-Denis via knockout in round two — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

LIVE! Watch UFC 299 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BAD BLOOD BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., March 9, 2024, with another electric pay-per-view (PPV) card, headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between reigning Bantamweight roost-ruler, Sean O’Malley, running it back against No. 6-ranked contender (and former conqueror), Marlon Vera. In UFC 299’s co-main event, No. 3-seeded Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier, squares off with surging No. 12-ranked Benoit Saint Denis in an action-packed showdown scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. UFC 299 will also feature the Octagon debut of Michael “Venom” Page, as well as Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and so much more!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

To checkout the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

In This Stream

UFC 299 live stream updates, video highlights, full fight results | O’Malley vs. Vera 2

View all 43 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania