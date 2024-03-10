Be ready!

Red-hot French finisher, Benoit Saint-Denis, was thrown straight into the fire in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 299, which took place TONIGHT (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., stepping inside the cage opposite former 155-pound interim champion (and Conor McGregor slayer), Dustin Poirier.

Poirier admitted that the end of his career is approaching, but “The Diamond” remains one of the very best — and most experienced — Lightweight contenders on UFC’s roster. And if he was able to repel the blood-thirsty “BSD,” his unified title dreams remained alive. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, received this jump in competition for a reason (no, not that one). The 28-year-old former military special forces member has been ripping through quality Lightweight competition despite a late career start.

Poirier, though, was just on another level, staying composed in the face of serious adversity to score a come-from-behind knockout in the second round.

Saint-Denis made it clear from the opening minute that he wanted no part of Poirier’s crisp striking game, almost immediately looking to grapple “The Diamond” early and often. He set an insane pace for a five-round match, smothering Poirier at every turn and giving him zero space to operate. Poirer, clearly, was game, countering with guillotines and whatever else he could to keep up, but it was an intense first five minutes that had him visibly exerted.

Poirier clipped him early in the second stanza, jumped on another guillotine, but ended up mounted with more than four minutes on the clock. Saint-Denis had so much time to operate, sitting back against the cage and angling for a rear-naked choke finish. Poirier was able to slip out like the veteran he is and go back to work on the feet. He dropped Saint-Denis again, and almost went for another guillotine, before stepping back and drilling him with an incredible shot. Saint-Denis flew backward and “The Diamond” polished him off with a final head bouncer off the canvas.

What a dawg.

Final result: Poirer def. Saint-Denis via knockout in round two — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

