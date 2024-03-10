Bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, was out to settle the score once and for all against the only man to hand him a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss (watch it), Marlon Vera, in UFC 299’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., March 9, 2024) inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

“Suga” has his detractors, but it’s hard to argue with back-to-back wins over Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling (watch it), the two most recent champions at 135 pounds. O’Malley may or may not be a super star in the making, but he’s more than proven himself as an elite talent and special knockout artist. Vera, meanwhile, was eager to prove that his first victory was no fluke, while also attempting to become UFC’s first-ever Ecuadorian champion.

Enough talk — it’s time to fight!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

“Chito,” the challenger, was the first to make the walk to the dulcet tones of his buddy, Action Bronson:

Then, it was time for the “Suga Show” to roll into the 305:

Round one:

O’Malley came out of his corner flicking and twitching, with Vera flicking out a front kick that caught nothing but air. Low kicks early from O’Malley, perhaps looking to turn the tables on “Chito” after their initial encounter ended similarly. Spinning back kick to the body from O’Malley as Vera remained incredibly patient ... as usual. Vera opened up with a nice combination, finally, after about two minutes, but O’Malley was nowhere to be found. O’Malley continued to just sit outside range and touch “Chito,” who finally found the lead leg (and body) of O’Malley with his kicks. O’Malley scored well down the stretch with some solid body work. Strong round for the champion, who was very accurate and economic early.

Round two:

In progress ...

Round three:

Round four:

Round five:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.