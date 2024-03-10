 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bonuses! Dustin Poirier’s epic war with Benoit Saint Denis earns FOTN honors | UFC 299

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 299: Poirier v Saint Denis Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean O’Malley looked better than ever last night (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., defending his UFC bantamweight crown for the first time with a dominant win over Marlon Vera. In co-main event action, Dustin Poirier proved he’s still an elite fighter with a massive knockout finish over scary contender Benoit Saint Denis (see HERE).

In addition to the bantamweight title rematch, UFC 299 featured a completely stacked card from top to bottom. From high-level finishes to all-out wars, the action arrived in waves. Check out some of the key moments below:

  • Cuban Olympic medalist, Robelis Despaigne, made good on his UFC debut with a brutal 18-second KO over Josh Parisian (see HERE)
  • Michel Pereira scored his seventh-straight win with a dominant 61-second submission finish over Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Heavyweight staple Curtis Blaydes delivered a wild comeback knockout over surging Brazilian contender Jailton Almeida (highlights HERE)
  • Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan turned in a gritty performance to earn a unanimous decision win over the dangerous Song Yadong
  • Streaking welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena punched his ticket to the top 10 with a wild TKO finish over veteran Gilbert Burns

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 299 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
  • Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley
  • Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena
  • Performance of the Night: Curtis Blaydes
  • Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira
  • Performance of the Night: Robelis Despaigne

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 299 live stream updates, video highlights, full fight results | O’Malley vs. Vera 2

View all 48 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania