Sean O’Malley looked better than ever last night (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., defending his UFC bantamweight crown for the first time with a dominant win over Marlon Vera. In co-main event action, Dustin Poirier proved he’s still an elite fighter with a massive knockout finish over scary contender Benoit Saint Denis (see HERE).

In addition to the bantamweight title rematch, UFC 299 featured a completely stacked card from top to bottom. From high-level finishes to all-out wars, the action arrived in waves. Check out some of the key moments below:

Cuban Olympic medalist, Robelis Despaigne, made good on his UFC debut with a brutal 18-second KO over Josh Parisian (see HERE )

) Michel Pereira scored his seventh-straight win with a dominant 61-second submission finish over Michal Oleksiejczuk

over Michal Oleksiejczuk Heavyweight staple Curtis Blaydes delivered a wild comeback knockout over surging Brazilian contender Jailton Almeida (highlights HERE )

) Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan turned in a gritty performance to earn a unanimous decision win over the dangerous Song Yadong

Streaking welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena punched his ticket to the top 10 with a wild TKO finish over veteran Gilbert Burns

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 299 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Performance of the Night: Sean O’Malley

Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena

Performance of the Night: Curtis Blaydes

Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira

Performance of the Night: Robelis Despaigne

For complete UFC 299 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.