Sean O’Malley put on a striking masterclass last night (Sat., Mar. 9, 2024) at UFC 299 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., defending his UFC bantamweight title for the first time with a dominant decision win over Marlon Vera.

O’Malley was the busier fighter in the early going as the champion launched heavy attacks to Vera’s body and legs. Vera didn’t have much to offer in return as O’Malley was circling around the pocket and remained pretty elusive. O’Malley really opened up in the second with slick combinations, a monstrous knee inside that Vera somehow ate, and a powerful shot before the bell that dropped “Chito” to one knee.

“Suga” maintained his dominance into the third round as Vera shelled up on most exchanges and struggled to find a rhythm. The champion was a sniper, landing knees inside, straight punches from distance, and more work to the body. Vera finally came alive in the fourth as he threw caution to the wind and tracked O’Malley down with punches in bunches. O’Malley’s nose really started to bleed badly and he was forced to fight with his mouth open. “Suga” didn’t let up with his output, though, as he still peppered Vera with precise and clean shots.

O’Malley scored a massive right hand early into the fifth round and it hurt Vera badly. “Chito” tried to cover it up, but O’Malley smelled blood. The champion didn’t let up off the gas despite being up the entire fight and made Vera pay until the final seconds of action. It was sweet payback for O’Malley who lost a TKO to Vera all the way back in 2020.

Check out the video highlights below:

Superstar status: achieved ✅



@SugaSeanMMA looks to vanquish the only hurdle he's yet to overcome NEXT! #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/NjTuxrVRE5 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 10, 2024

How did Chito eat this?!?!? pic.twitter.com/1C8avDCpAM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024

WHAT A FIGHT!



@SugaSeanMMA & Chito Vera go the full five rounds and how sweet it is for O'Malley! #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/SKSkIztfui — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 10, 2024

Sean O’Malley is on a different level tonight. 49-46 O’Malley AND STILL. #UFC299 pic.twitter.com/3mI7pFYn62 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 10, 2024

