World-famous strongman, Thor Bjornsson, turned in an absolutely insane 1,000-pound deadlift on Friday to win the 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic. It will leave you in absolute awe.

Bjornsson, who is well-known for his role as “The Mountain” on the super-popular HBO series Game of Thrones, is one of the most physically-gifted humans on the planet. The hulking Icelandic strongman has made headlines over the years by deadlifting more than anyone else, participating in amateur boxing matches, and sparring with UFC fighters like Conor McGregor and Gunnar Nelson (see HERE).

On Friday, “The Mountain” was back in action for the Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, Ohio. Bjornsson had already won the ASC three times prior to Friday’s competition, but at 35 years of age he needed to prove that he’s still one of the strongest men in the world. Let’s just say Bjornsson didn’t disappoint.

In an incredible feat, “The Mountain” deadlifted 1,006 pounds on The Rogue Elephant Bar. What makes his conquest even more impressive is the fact that Bjornsson didn’t buckle or flinch one bit. He smoothly lifted the 1,000 pounds and dropped it before screaming in celebration and then being congratulated by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself.

Check it out in the above video player with alternate looks below:

Below are the official 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic results: