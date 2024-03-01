If there was ever a professional fighter you shouldn’t throw a surprise birthday party for it’s probably Sean Strickland. That’s because the former UFC middleweight champion may decide to pull his gun out thinking a stranger was in his house.

Unfortunately for a group of Strickland’s friends, that scenario nearly played out earlier this week when throwing a surprise party for the fighter’s 33rd birthday. Strickland’s friends gathered in his kitchen and patiently waited for the UFC fighter to walk into his house. That’s when Strickland grabbed at this gun and nearly pulled it out thinking a stranger was lurking around the corner.

Strickland shared the video entitled “Dumb ways to die” via Instagram, which can be seen in the above video player. The former UFC champion also provided the below message:

“What do you do when you walk to your door and you hear voices laughing..... go in half cocked.... lmao! Thank you guys!”

If Strickland didn’t have enough time to notice who was actually standing in his house and what was actually going on this could have turned ugly real fast. Luckily, the gun-wielding fighter kept his cool and didn’t get himself in any unnecessary trouble.

This is just the most recent incident that has launched Strickland into the public eye. Check out some of the other storylines involving the former UFC middleweight kingpin from the past few months below:

What else will Strickland get himself into in 2024?

Sound off!