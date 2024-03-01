 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Face off! Massive Shamil Gaziev towers over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 87 staredowns

By Jesse Holland
The UFC Vegas 87 early (and official) weigh ins are now complete (get full results and video here), which means heavyweight headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev came face-to-face for the second-to-last time in advance of their ESPN+ main event on Sat., March 2, 2024 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them come nose-to-nose in the embedded video above (more staredowns below).

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Nothing left to do now except fight.

’BIGI BOY’ BRAWL! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 2, 2024, with a Heavyweight showdown between knockout artist and former kickboxing standout, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, welcoming undefeated Contender Series signee, Shamil Gaziev (11-0), to the Octagon proper. In UFC Vegas 87’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, undefeated Vitor Petrino (10-0) looks to keep his perfect record intact at the expense of the once highly-touted Tyson Pedro in a Light Heavyweight scrap.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 87 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 87 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

