Face off! Massive Shamil Gaziev towers over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 87 staredowns

The UFC Vegas 87 early (and official) weigh ins are now complete (get full results and video here), which means heavyweight headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev came face-to-face for the second-to-last time in advance of their ESPN+ main event on Sat., March 2, 2024 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them come nose-to-nose in the embedded video above (more staredowns below).

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 87 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card matchups, which are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 4 p.m. ET.

