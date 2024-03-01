 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Staredown! Former UFC champ turned bareknuckle brawler Junior dos Santos eyes Alan Belcher in Florida

By Adam Guillen
/ new

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., March 2, 2024) inside KIA Center in Orlando, Florida featuring a Heavyweight title fight between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans, Junior dos Santos and Alan Belcher.

Dos Santos — the former UFC Heavyweight champion of the world — is 1-0 under Jorge Masvidal’s promotion, defeating Fabricio Werdum via split-decision in Sept. 2023. That was “Cigano’s” first win since knocking out Derrick Lewis in March 2019 (see it again here). As for Belcher, he is also one-for-one with the upstart promotion, defeating Roy Nelson via split-decision in Nov. 2023. That was Belcher’s first taste of action in nearly a decade after leaving UFC with two straight defeats.

Watch them staredown in the Embedded video above.

In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight veteran, Chase Sherman, returns for his second fight with the promotion to face off against Alex Nicholson. Sherman defeated Carl Seumanutafa via first-round knockout in Nov. 2023, while Nicholson knocked out Prince McLean in just 19 seconds on the same night.

Watch them staredown below:

The weigh-ins will took place earlier today (Fri., March 1, 2024) and all fighters in the mai nand co-main events hit their respective marks.

265 lbs.: Junior dos Santos (250) vs. Alan Belcher (233.4)
265 lbs.: Chase Sherman (264.8) vs. Alex Nicholson (223.8)

For more on Gamebred Bareknuckle and the upcoming event this weekend in Orlando click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania