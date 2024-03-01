Alan Belcher and Junior Dos Santos will fight in the main event for the inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight Championship Former BKFC Heavyweight Champ vs. Former UFC Heavyweight Champ! ( :Gambred FC/Instagram) #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/TTpsFWMMuR

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., March 2, 2024) inside KIA Center in Orlando, Florida featuring a Heavyweight title fight between former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans, Junior dos Santos and Alan Belcher.

Dos Santos — the former UFC Heavyweight champion of the world — is 1-0 under Jorge Masvidal’s promotion, defeating Fabricio Werdum via split-decision in Sept. 2023. That was “Cigano’s” first win since knocking out Derrick Lewis in March 2019 (see it again here). As for Belcher, he is also one-for-one with the upstart promotion, defeating Roy Nelson via split-decision in Nov. 2023. That was Belcher’s first taste of action in nearly a decade after leaving UFC with two straight defeats.

Watch them staredown in the Embedded video above.

In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight veteran, Chase Sherman, returns for his second fight with the promotion to face off against Alex Nicholson. Sherman defeated Carl Seumanutafa via first-round knockout in Nov. 2023, while Nicholson knocked out Prince McLean in just 19 seconds on the same night.

Watch them staredown below:

The weigh-ins will took place earlier today (Fri., March 1, 2024) and all fighters in the mai nand co-main events hit their respective marks.

265 lbs.: Junior dos Santos (250) vs. Alan Belcher (233.4)

265 lbs.: Chase Sherman (264.8) vs. Alex Nicholson (223.8)

