Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring tomorrow night (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) when he takes on unknown fighter Ryan Bourland live on DAZN from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and fight fans can now check out Friday’s official ceremonial weigh-ins staredown.

Paul, who is coming off a blistering first-round knockout finish over Andre August this past December, isn’t really testing his limits in his first 2024 appearance. While Bourland has more boxing experience than Paul, the former professional fighter left the sport in 2018 to work on oil rigs in North Dakota (details HERE). Picking someone like Bourland to spark a busy 2024 campaign isn’t really pushing the envelope for “Problem Child.”

Nonetheless, this fight will take place this weekend in Puerto Rico. Paul is already a massive betting favorite and should have no trouble getting past Bourland, who hasn’t fought since a knockout win back in 2022. It’s an easy payday for Paul, but a fight that he will label a “chance to gain valuable boxing experience.”

On Friday, Paul and Bourland stepped on stage for ceremonial weigh ins (replay HERE) and one final staredown before their weekend clash. Check it out in the above video player and a failed attempt by Paul to incite a crowd chant below:

Also, Saturday’s card will feature the return of Amanda Serrano as the female boxing legend puts her WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring featherweight titles on the line against veteran Nina Meinke. Serrano is 4-0 since losing her all-time great clash with Katie Taylor back in April 2022. She’ll be looking to defend her WBO featherweight title for an impressive seventh-straight time.

Check out Serrano’s final staredown with Meinke below:

Reciben como una reina a Amanda Serrano durante el pesaje en el Distrito T-Mobile para su defensa titular contra Nina Meinke. #SerranoMeinke pic.twitter.com/B5Wtpck9T1 — Joseph Reboyras (@Reboyras_) March 1, 2024

For more boxing news and notes click here.