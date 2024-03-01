Cringy, crackly Jake Paul makes phantom phone call, emits ‘puberty scream’ during bizarre weigh in (Video)

I’d like to start by extending my congratulations to Jake Paul, the newest graduate from the Yoel Romero School of Manic Meltdowns.

Paul, 27, tipped the scale at 199 pounds for his Ryan Bourland cruiserweight boxing match on Sat. night (March 2) in Puerto Rico. “The Problem Child” was clearly “dialed in” judging by his crackly “puberty scream” and phantom phone call, not unlike the tried-and-true “this is what a telephone looks like” pantomime from 90’s rap videos.

Twitter fans remain unimpressed.

—Dial someone who cares, bro.

—That is the cutest puberty scream I’ve ever heard.

—You’re fighting an Uber driver.

—In your head, you must of thought “duuuuude, this is going to be so sick, dialled in? With the phone sign? Jheeze” Voice cracking all over the gaff.

—Small package you got down there (Editor’s note: you shouldn’t be looking).

—Ohhhhhh he hung up the phone!

—He’s actually signaling calling Uber right now. That’s how he got his opponent anyway.

Watch Paul stare down (and rip off) Bourland HERE.

Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) has abandoned his celebrity boxing matches to pursue a legitimate path to the cruiserweight title, which means working his way from the bottom up. That journey continues against Bourland this weekend in San Juan in the co-main event of the “Serrano vs. Meinke” pay-per-view (PPV) card on DAZN (sign up here).

