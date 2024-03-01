Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland ceremonial weigh ins video, LIVE results | Serrano vs. Meinke

Jake Paul and Ryan Bourland will hit the scale for the ceremonial weigh ins on Friday, roughly 24 hours in front of their cruiserweight co-main event scheduled for the “Serrano vs. Meinke” pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (March 2, 2024) on DAZN (sign up here) from inside Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The LIVE results stream gets underway at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Paul, 27, is coming off a knockout win over Andre August last Dec., improving to 8-1 with five knockouts. Bourland, 35, climbed to 17-2 (6 KOs) by stopping light heavyweight journeyman Santario Martin back in late 2022.

“There’s an unrealistic expectation of what [Paul] should accomplish,” former two-time welterweight world champion Shawn Porter told ESPN. “What people are talking about when they tell Jake Paul to get in the ring with a ‘real boxer’ is that they want to see him in the ring with an undefeated pro with a number of pro fights. They also want him in the ring now with somebody that matches the economic caliber that he’s at, and you’re not going to get both of those things right now.”

“The critics from the boxing world want to see him in the ring with somebody that can pose a threat to him and knock him out so we can be done with Jake Paul’s YouTube era of fighting,” Porter continued. “At some point, I think he’s going to get an opportunity against a true world champion. He is trying to position himself to compete for a major world title, and I would bet it happens in the next two years.”

