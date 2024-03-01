Live: UFC Vegas 87 early weigh ins video results | Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 87 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between heavyweight hurters Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. The action gets underway this Sat. afternoon (March 2, 2024) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a light heavyweight co-headliner between Aussie assassin Tyson Pedro and Brazilian bruiser Vitor Petrino.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the bantamweight showdown pitting Umar Nurmagomedov opposite Bekzat Almakhan, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 87 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 1 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 87 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 87 Main Card on ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik () vs. Shamil Gaziev ()

205 lbs.: Tyson Pedro () vs. Vitor Petrino ()

125 lbs.: Muhammad Mokaev () vs. Alex Perez ()

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders () vs. Jamie Pickett ()

135 lbs.: Umar Nurmagomedov () vs. Bekzat Almakhan ()

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg () vs. Matt Schnell ()

UFC Vegas 87 Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Ludovit Klein () vs. A.J. Cunningham ()

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat () vs. Aiemann Zahabi ()

135 lbs.: Vinicius Oliveira () vs. Bernardo Sopai ()

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan () vs. Claudio Ribeiro ()

155 lbs.: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady () vs. Loik Radzhabov ()

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 87 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 4 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 87 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.