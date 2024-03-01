 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Dustin Poirier reveals UFC 299 fight vs. Benoit Saint Denis could be his last: ‘See if I still got it’

Next weekend (March 9, 2024), Dustin Poirier returns to action at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida opposite rising Lightweight star Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event. It’s a major fight for “The Diamond,” who is in a somewhat vulnerable position, having most recently lost via knockout to current BMF king Justin Gaethje. In addition, he’s fighting significantly down the rankings.

Poirier has been ranked among the Lightweight elite for about as long as anyone can remember. By and large, he’s fought nobody except Top Five opponents since he defeated Max Holloway to claim interim gold in April 2019. This time, however, he’ll face the streaking French fighter, who stands at just No. 12 in the official rankings.

A respectable spot, sure, but it’s quite a step down in profile from Conor McGregor, Gaethje, or Michael Chandler. Why take the risk?

“To test myself really,” Poirier explained to TMZ Sports. “To see if I still got it. This guy is young, hungry, on a streak, has finished his last five opponents. That makes me nervous, so I want to toss myself in the fire. There’s where I feel I do my best work, and those are the kinds of fighters I want to fight. Guys who are leaving it all out there, showing grit, they fight for finishes. That’s the kind of fight I want to be involved in.”

After admitting that at this point in his career, he’s not making big plans and instead taking his career “fight to fight,” Poirier is aware that the end could come at any time. Poirier isn’t planning to retire after the Saint Denis bout, but given his age and the amount of battle he’s gone through, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Poirier suddenly decides to hang up the gloves.

“Every fight could be it,” Poirier concluded. “Every fight. Where I’m at, 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC. Every fight could be it.”

Two Welterweight veterans outside the Top 15 that pretty much guarantee a quality scrap — good matchmaking!

The UFC cannot be pleased with Renato Moicano voicing his opinion in this manner.

Ryan Garcia seems to be in a reckless state of mind. How long until fishnets?!?

In case further evidence that Ilia Topuria can crack was necessary ...

Put this man in the cage against Chris Barnett!

For the first time, I don’t understand the point of this Georges St. Pierre exercise.

I’m reminded of that time Robbie Lawler “landed” a flying knee but really seemed to hit his opponent with his cup.

I dream of the day when upkicks to a grounded opponent are allowed.

I believe this is the MMA version of a pyrrhic victory.

Amazing composure to duck those shots and then nail the head kick so perfectly.

The one and only time I went to Venice Beach, my Army buddy got in a fistfight with a crackhead who was throwing Lime scooters everywhere, so ... this video tracks for me.

Midnight Music: Acid rock, 1966

