Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Next weekend (March 9, 2024), Dustin Poirier returns to action at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida opposite rising Lightweight star Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event. It’s a major fight for “The Diamond,” who is in a somewhat vulnerable position, having most recently lost via knockout to current BMF king Justin Gaethje. In addition, he’s fighting significantly down the rankings.

Poirier has been ranked among the Lightweight elite for about as long as anyone can remember. By and large, he’s fought nobody except Top Five opponents since he defeated Max Holloway to claim interim gold in April 2019. This time, however, he’ll face the streaking French fighter, who stands at just No. 12 in the official rankings.

A respectable spot, sure, but it’s quite a step down in profile from Conor McGregor, Gaethje, or Michael Chandler. Why take the risk?

“To test myself really,” Poirier explained to TMZ Sports. “To see if I still got it. This guy is young, hungry, on a streak, has finished his last five opponents. That makes me nervous, so I want to toss myself in the fire. There’s where I feel I do my best work, and those are the kinds of fighters I want to fight. Guys who are leaving it all out there, showing grit, they fight for finishes. That’s the kind of fight I want to be involved in.”

After admitting that at this point in his career, he’s not making big plans and instead taking his career “fight to fight,” Poirier is aware that the end could come at any time. Poirier isn’t planning to retire after the Saint Denis bout, but given his age and the amount of battle he’s gone through, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Poirier suddenly decides to hang up the gloves.

“Every fight could be it,” Poirier concluded. “Every fight. Where I’m at, 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC. Every fight could be it.”

Insomnia

Two Welterweight veterans outside the Top 15 that pretty much guarantee a quality scrap — good matchmaking!

The UFC cannot be pleased with Renato Moicano voicing his opinion in this manner.

Renato Moicano explains why he believes UFC Fight Night cards “suck” in recent times, and why ESPN+ is to blame.



He says that the UFC has a $300 million/year deal with ESPN to have 42 shows a year, and the quality of cards has been diminishing over the years in order to meet… pic.twitter.com/fOiZw6cEOo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 28, 2024

Ryan Garcia seems to be in a reckless state of mind. How long until fishnets?!?

Ryan Garcia rages at someone in the crowd during today's press conference for the Devin Haney fight on April 20th: "What if I came up there and beat the f*** out of you motherf***er?"



[ @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/zhY1RRsXXs — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 29, 2024

In case further evidence that Ilia Topuria can crack was necessary ...

Spoke to Gilbert Burns yesterday and wanted to get his take on Topuria-Volk.



Burns says Topuria did part of his camp for the Josh Emmett fight at Kill Cliff and ended up KOing 3 of his teammates *with the big gloves*.



Hear the story for yourself: pic.twitter.com/6XzBS0mzoM — Luke Thomas ️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 29, 2024

Put this man in the cage against Chris Barnett!

For the first time, I don’t understand the point of this Georges St. Pierre exercise.

I’m reminded of that time Robbie Lawler “landed” a flying knee but really seemed to hit his opponent with his cup.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I dream of the day when upkicks to a grounded opponent are allowed.

Murilo Bustamante KO1 Jerry Bohlander (Upkick)



09.27.1997 | Pentagon Combat pic.twitter.com/IK5xeUanyJ — Forgotten Finishes (@FightsForgotten) February 29, 2024

I believe this is the MMA version of a pyrrhic victory.

A fighter in Russia baits his opponent into an illegal kick. Gets knocked out, wins the fight by DQ, then says “we tricked him” pic.twitter.com/XwTLo943QR — Manolo (@Manolo_mma) February 29, 2024

Amazing composure to duck those shots and then nail the head kick so perfectly.

Random Land

The one and only time I went to Venice Beach, my Army buddy got in a fistfight with a crackhead who was throwing Lime scooters everywhere, so ... this video tracks for me.

NEW: Crazy naked woman starts attacking people at Venice Beach in California when another woman pulls out some sort of "medieval" club to confront her.



Only in Venice Beach.



According to witnesses who spoke with @TMZ, the incident went on for 6 minutes without any sort of… pic.twitter.com/nnVMP9Z2wY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2024

Midnight Music: Acid rock, 1966

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.